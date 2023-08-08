'OMG 2' in UAE: Akshay Kumar's film gets 12A certificate in middle-east; movie revolves around sex education

OMG 2 received an ‘A – Adults Only’ certificate from the censor board in India. Days before the OMG 2 release, it was reported that the film received a 12A certificate in UAE.

Oh My God 2 (OMG), starring Akshay Kumar, has generated news for quite some time. The film will be distributed in India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). It has recently been revealed that the picture earned a 12A classification in the UAE, only days before its premiere.

According to TOI, OMG 2 has received a 12A certificate in the UAE, implying that children above 12 can view the film. "The UAE has only given one cut, which is frontal nudity, which is also given by the Indian Censor Board." "The only difference is that the CBFC here has required the makers to make approximately 34 modifications for an Adult certificate," according to a source quoted by the entertainment portal.

This comes only days after OMG 2 earned a 'A - Adults Only' certificate from India's censor board. The picture was approved with 27 alterations and countless adjustments. "Modified the entire portrayal of the character Shiv ji and presented him as a devotee and messenger of God," according to the alterations. Also included a dialogue "Nandi mere bhakt... Jo agya prabhu," erasure of "frontal nudity and suitably replaced with visual of Naga Sadhus," and removal of the "Mood X condom billboard poster."

The Central Board of Film Certification forwarded OMG 2 for evaluation in July of this year. According to an India Today article, the video was brought to the reviewing committee as a "preventive measure." The decision was apparently made to avert the reaction that followed the publication of Adipurush in June 2023.

OMG 2 is a sequel to the 2012 film OMG, which also starred Akshay Kumar. Paresh Rawal, who appeared in the original film in 2012, will not appear in the sequel. Pankaj Tripathi, on the other hand, has joined the brand. Yami Gautam also has a significant part in the film. The plot of OMG 2 centres around sex education.

OMG 2 will be released in cinemas on August 11. This implies that the picture will compete alongside Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 and Rajinikanth's Jailer at the box office.