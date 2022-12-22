Oscar Awards 2023: Jr. NTR and Ram Charan starrer Naatu Naatu from RRR nominated in 'Original song' category

Feels like the craze for SS Rajamouli directed magnum opus RRR is becoming an unstoppable force. It is not going to fizzle out anytime soon. The period action drama has been achieving new feet almost every day now. After the Golden Globe nominations, the film has created a new benchmark and milestone. RRR bagged its first Oscar nomination. Jr. NTR and Ram Charan Teja starrer song Naatu Naatu has got shortlisted in the original song category.

Elated and feeling overjoyed by the news, ardent fans and social media users have flooded the micro-blogging site Twitter with congratulatory messages. They have started a tweet fest and are giving in amazing wishes to the film and its entire team for this new accomplishment on an international level.

"One step closer to nominations..I bet SSR didn’t plan for this and never imagined this reach. Nomination and a win if possible please #RRRForOscars," said a fan. "This entire musical number was hands down my favorite scene from any movie released this year. The sheer volume of the energy oozing out of the dance choreography and the music was just pure euphoria. one of those "oh right, that is why I love *insert subject here*!" things," a fan said. "One more feather in the cap. Congratulations #TeamRRR @ssrajamouli sir and the legend Music Director @mmkeeravaani sir...," added another fan. "This is great news Everyone in the world needs to watch this song and feel the vibe. Both @AlwaysRamCharan and @tarak9999 gave their 1000% to this song, their energy level was insane Good luck team @RRRMovie, we got this one #RRRForOscars #NaatuNaatuForOscars," a fan added.

For those unaware, after winning the hearts of audiences in the pan-Indian hit RRR, Jr. NTR is in the best phase of his life professionally. Jr. NTR is one of the biggest names in the South film industry. He is a name that needs no further introduction. Jr. NTR has proven his mettle as a versatile performer and nuanced star who has garnered a massive fan following over the years, which has gotten more amplified after the success of RRR on a pan-India level.

