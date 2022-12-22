Jhoome Jo: SRK, Deepika-starrer Pathaan's song creates new record, crosses 5.1 million views in 4 hours

The second foot-tapping and peppy track from Pathaan, Jhoome Jo, is finally out today. The avid fans and netizens have only gotten more excited for the movie to hit the screens on January 25, 2023. Now like the previous song Besharam Rang, even Jhoome Jo has created a new record. It has crossed 5.1 million views in 4 hours.

The song is definitely creating new records. It's only been a few hours and Jhoome Jo, the second song from Pathaan, has crossed 5.1 million views in four hours. This number is only going to grow more faster. It is enough to prove that SRK is rightly known as the Baadshah of Bollywood and that his craze amongst fans and audiences is still the same and has never faded. The song has garnered almost 738K likes in four hours.

The song stills released on social media yesterday by the makers had raised the curiosity of audiences and fans who want to witness King Khan with his nuanced performances again dominating the Bollywood film industry with Pathan. They have not been disappointed at all. Jhoome Jo, the song features Shah Rukh Khan flaunting his chiseled body with a long-haired look and glasses. He is upping the fashion game dressed in a military green color t-shirt and black pants. He has completed his entire look, and only added more macho vibes by donning a military green color jacket.

In Jhoome Jo, Shah Rukh Khan displays his best and perfect dance moves after a long time. This is in complete synchronization with Bollywood queen Deepika Padukone. Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika's electrifying chemistry on the screens has gotten more enhanced with the song Jhoome Jo. Jhoome Jo has a modern-day and peppy vibe, with stellar direction, stunning visuals, captivating cinematography, fantastic vocals, and bang-on choreography by the dynamic duo of Bosco Caesar. For those unaware, Bosco Caesar have previously won the hearts of fans and audiences with the perfect moves in the foot-tapping number, Ghungroo from War and also Bang Bang from the Hrithik and Katrina starrer 2014 hit, Bang Bang.

Previously, Shah Rukh Khan fans were disappointed by his films like Jab Harry Met Sejal and Zero since the storyline did not do justice to their star's brilliant performance. After a gap of four years, definitely, the excitement of the ardent SRK and Deepika fandom is at an all-time high. Since the noted filmmaker Siddharth Anand who had given the biggest actioner-thriller hit film with Hrithik and Tiger starrer War in 2019, is coming back with Pathaan. Looking at the Jhoome Jo song, we can guess that the scale and budget on which the film, Pathaan has been shot in multiple locations across the globe is big.

Jhoome Jo, the song, has been sung by Arijit Singh, Vishal Dadlani, Sheykhar Ravijiani, and Sukriti Kakar. This proves that the music album of the much-awaited film, Pathaan is going to be a musical treat and a big hit for avid bollywood lovers who have missed original songs and compositions for four long years now. Vishal and Sheykhar had recently wowed audiences with their Spanish verse in the Besharam Rang song from Pathaan. Jhoome Jo has brilliant direction and cinematography. The song has effectively captured fans attention towards several breathtaking locations in Spain. With foot-tapping music and an overall party vibe, lyrics of the song, Jhoome Jo, have been penned by Kumaar.

