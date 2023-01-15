'Rakhi and I are married': TV icon's husband Adil Khan has confirmed their marriage officially

After the controversy erupted where Adil Khan denied their marriage constantly, the social media influencer and husband of TV icon Rakhi Sawant confirmed their marriage officially in a recent interview quote with a leading entertainment publication.

Rakhi's husband, Adil Khan, has confirmed that he is married to the renowned TV personality and actress. But, he added that his family has not yet accepted her as his wife. Over the past few days, Rakhi and Adil made many conflicting and contradictory statements about their marital life during media interactions.

She claimed that they were married and were going through a rough phase in their relationship. However, Adil first denied marrying Rakhi. Later on, Adil accepted the marriage and even posed with her for the paparazzi and shutterbugs.

In a recent interview with a leading entertainment publication, Adil Khan opened up on his married life with Rakhi. He said, "Well, yes, Rakhi and I are married. We are living together and happy." When asked about his family being okay with their marriage, in response to the question, Adil said, "Woh process ab bhi chal rahi hai (it is an ongoing process). It will take some time." The report also claimed that Adil had blatantly denied the reports of getting married to Rakhi. The reason was that his family has not yet warmly accepted her.

For the unaware, a couple of hours a picture of Rakhi and Adil holding their marriage certificate leaked online, and she posted the image on her Instagram, confirming the marriage. Her heartfelt caption read, "Finally, I am happy. So excited and got married to my love. My love is 4 Ever unconditional, love for you Adil." Soon, she also talked to the media and confirmed that they had been married for months now. She said that they married in July 2022 in a secret wedding ceremony.

Last year, Bigg Boss 15 fame renowned television personality and reality star Rakhi told renowned host Siddharth Kanan in an interview about Adil's family. She had said, "Kuch log unko chadha rahe hain ki 'Rakhi Sawant ko abhi bahu banakar laoge to tumhari behen ki, kaun shaadi karega.' Kya hai ye. Mai Rakhi Sawant, main kya koi terrorist hu? Meri shaadi kyu nhi ho sakti, kya mai koi terrorist hu (Some people say if you bring Rakhi as your wife, who will marry your sister.' What is this? Am I some terrorist, why can't I get married)?." She added, "Why can't his sister get good prospects because of me. Relations are anyway, made in heaven."