Ananya Panday defines success as she becomes the most watched Gen Z Indian actor

Ananya Panday is currently the rising star kid of Bollywood. As the daughter of Chunky Panday, Ananya had to face a fair share of struggles and challenges to become a star actress. From her debut with Karan Johar's 'Student of the Year 2' to her latest film CTRL, Ananya has improved much better as an actress.

Ananya Panday defines success:

At the age of 26, Ananya Panday has become the most watched Gen Z Indian actor. On this occasion, this actress, being a star kid and having been in the spotlight since childhood, had a definition for success. Ananya Panday said, 'When my debut came out, many people weren't aware of the fact that my parents had a grown-up child. After I turned 18, I felt the shift of constantly being watched. For me, however cliché it may sound, success is just being happy and finding a balance'.

Ananya Panday also shared her thoughts on the roles that she plays. She many times revealed how much she adores the roles that she plays. Now she also stated, 'If I could play any role other than the one that I played, it would be Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham (2001) and Geet from Jab We Met (2007). But I could not give 0.1% of what Kareena Kapoor Khan did with either of the roles, but they would be fun'. This also proved once again what kind of a huge Kareena fan Ananya is.

Ananya started her career with the Karan Johar film 'Student of the Year 2.'. Later she appeared in many films like Liger, Pati Patni Aur Woh, and Dream Girl 2 that couldn't do well. But there are a few other films, like Gehraiyaan, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, CTRL, etc., that have shown the other side of her as an actress. These roles are considered as once-in-a-lifetime roles.

