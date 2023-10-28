Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Ohh Cinderella' : Anoop Menon, Dilsha Prasannan starrer trailer out

    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Oct 28, 2023, 9:48 AM IST

    The trailer for the Malayalam movie 'Ohh Cinderella' starring Anoop Menon and Dilsha Prasannan in the lead roles is out. The movie is directed by Renolze Rehman and is produced by actor Anoop Menon under the banner of Anoop Menon Stories.

    The makers of the movie released the trailer on social media by stating, "Presenting the trailer of the Malayalam movie "Ohh Cinderella" Written and designed By Anoop Menon and directed by Renolze Rehman"

     

    Dilsha Prasannan, who came to the attention of the audience for the first time through the D4 Dance reality show, is the winner of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 4. This is the project that got the audience's attention as Dilsha's first female lead. The release date of the movie has yet to be announced. Varal is the last film that Anoop Menon came out with as the lead. His other upcoming films are the 40-year-old's Twenty-One, Whale Hunt, and Mysterious. 

    The other crew includes cinematography by Mahadevan Thambi, art direction by Dundhu Rajeev Radha, editing by Sian Srikanth, project designer by Badusha NM, project manager by Rajkumar Radhakrishnan, background music by Ninoy Varghese, and DI Deepak Leela Media.

    Mallika Sukumaran, Nandu, Maala Parvathi ,Ashwathi Srikanth, Dinesh Prabhakar, Prashanth Alexander, Badusha NM, Srikanth Murali, Shruthi Rajinikanth, Rajkumar Radhakrishnan, Parvathy S Radhakrishnan and Sajal Sudarshan are playing the other characters in the films

    Last Updated Oct 28, 2023, 9:48 AM IST
