Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Murder Mubarak': Karisma Kapoor is back! To star in thriller-mystery with Sara Ali Khan, Pankaj Tripathi

    The cast of 'Murder Mubarak' includes Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma, Dimple Kapadia, Karisma Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Tisca Chopra, and Suhail Nayyar.

    'Murder Mubarak': Karisma Kapoor is back! To star in thriller-mystery with Sara Ali Khan, Pankaj Tripathi RKK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Feb 5, 2024, 1:47 PM IST

    Get ready to witness a confusing mystery as Netflix's  'Murder Mubarak' is on its way. The OTT film combines suspense, comedy, and romance and will be released on March 15. The film, directed by the legendary Homi Adajania and produced by Maddock Films, is a stunning book-to-screen adaptation of Anuja Chauhan's Club You To Death. As secrets and falsehoods emerge, the tale focuses on a variety of suspects, played by an amazing cast. 

    'Murder Mubarak' announcement video

    Also read: Grammy Awards 2024: Zakir Hussain's 'Pashto' triumphs over PM Modi's 'Abundance in Millets'

    The cast

    This includes actors like Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma, Dimple Kapadia, Karisma Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Tisca Chopra, and Suhail Nayyar, who all expertly conceal their characters' true objectives. Pankaj Tripathi, who plays a nontraditional cop, leads the charge. He enters their world as an outsider, only to discover that there is far more than meets the eye.

    Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh, Director of Original Films at Netflix India, says, "Murder Mubarak is a unique blend of tension and comedy, combining the best of both genres. True to its fascinating title, the picture is riveting and engaging, with a star-studded ensemble cast. We're excited to share another enjoyable film from our successful relationship with Maddock Films. This mystery thriller, directed by Homi Adajania, promises to take the audience on an unforgettable experience!"

    Prepare to don your detective hat for Murder Mubarak, which will premiere exclusively on Netflix on March 15.

    Last Updated Feb 5, 2024, 1:52 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Grammy Awards 2024: Zakir Hussain's 'Pashto' triumphs over PM Modi's 'Abundance in Millets' RKK

    Grammy Awards 2024: Zakir Hussain's 'Pashto' triumphs over PM Modi's 'Abundance in Millets'

    Tennis Sania Mirza's son Izhaan allegedly bullied at school over Shoaib Malik's third marriage osf

    Sania Mirza's son Izhaan allegedly bullied at school over Shoaib Malik's third marriage

    Poonam Pandey death hoax: Company involved in actor's cheap stunt issues apology RBA

    Poonam Pandey death hoax: Company involved in actor's cheap stunt issues apology

    Grammy Awards 2024: Taylor Swift wins award for 'Best Pop Vocal album category' ATG

    Grammy Awards 2024: Taylor Swift wins award for 'Best Pop Vocal album category'

    Grammys 2024: Shankar Mahadevan's 'Shakti' gets Best Global Music Album award [WATCH] ATG

    Grammy Awards 2024: Shankar Mahadevan's 'Shakti' gets Best Global Music Album award [WATCH]

    Recent Stories

    DDA faces flak for demolishing historic Akhundji Mosque in Delhi's Mehrauli

    DDA faces flak for demolishing historic Akhundji Mosque in Delhi's Mehrauli

    Grammy Awards 2024: 7 best songs of Shankar Mahadevan ATG

    Grammy Awards 2024: 7 best songs of Shankar Mahadevan

    Kerala Budget 2024: Rs 35 crore allotted for infra projects discussed during Nava Kerala Sadas anr

    Kerala Budget 2024: Rs 35 crore allotted for infra projects discussed during Nava Kerala Sadas

    Kerala Budget 2024: Social Security Pension, Welfare pension remain unchanged, says FM KN Balagopal rkn

    Kerala Budget 2024: Social Security Pension, Welfare pension remain unchanged, says FM KN Balagopal

    Football ISL 2024: Mumbai City FC's manager Petr Kratky analyses defeat; A game of mistakes and opportunities osf

    ISL 2023-24: Mumbai City FC's manager Petr Kratky analyses defeat; A game of mistakes and opportunities

    Recent Videos

    World Cancer Day: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more

    Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra who survived ampullary carcinoma

    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon