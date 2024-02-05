Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Grammy Awards 2024: Zakir Hussain's 'Pashto' triumphs over PM Modi's 'Abundance in Millets'

    The 66th Annual Grammy Awards 2024 are currently taking place in Los Angeles and Indian musicians Shankar Mahadevan and Zakir Hussain's fusion band Shakti won the Grammy Award for Best Global Music Album for their most recent album, 'This Moment'.

    The 66th Annual Grammy Awards 2024 are currently taking place in Los Angeles and Indian musicians Shankar Mahadevan and Zakir Hussain's fusion band Shakti won the Grammy Award for Best Global Music Album for their most recent album, 'This Moment'. Grammys shared the post on X, writing, "Congrats Best Global Music Album winner - 'This Moment' Shakti. #GRAMMYs." The band also includes guitarist John McLaughlin, drummer V Selvaganesh, and violinist Ganesh Rajagopalan.

    Nominations for Best Global Music Album

    They were nominated for Grammys alongside musicians such as Bokante, Susana Baca, Burna Boy, and Davido. The 'Abundance in Millets' song, featuring Mr. Modi, was also also nominated. It was released in June to commemorate the 'International Year of Millets' and was established to increase awareness of the super grain as another potential solution to reducing global hunger. 

    Zakir Hussain wins another big award

    Zakir Hussain also got a Grammy for Best Global Music Performance for his work on "Pashto," which he co-wrote with Bela Fleck and Edgar Meyer and included Rakesh Chaurasia. He faced stiff competition, including a novel alliance between PM Narendra Modi, Falu, and Gaurav.

    About 'The Moment'

    'This Moment has eight songs written by John McLaughlin (guitar, guitar synth), Zakir Hussain (tabla), Shankar Mahadevan (singer), V Selvaganesh (percussionist), and Ganesh Rajagopalan (violinist).

