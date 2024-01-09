Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Makes me fear my birthday', Yash grieves after 3 fans die of electrocution while preparing for his birthday

    The death of the three men made Yash upset and he requested his fans to not express their affection like this and not hang banners, go on bike chases, or take risky pictures.

    'Makes me fear my birthday', Yash griefs after 3 fans die of electrocution while preparing for his birthday RKK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Jan 9, 2024, 2:34 PM IST

    'KGF' star Yash met with the families of three fans who died while preparing for his birthday. The death of the men made the actor highly upset and he sent out a statement requesting his fans not to risk their lives and be very careful with whatever they do. The Kannada actor spoke with the media and admitted that such incidences have made him afraid of his birthday. "Wishing me truly from wherever you are is the nicest gesture for me. Tragic situations like this make me fearful of my birthday. "This is not how you show fandom," he stated.

    Yash's statement

    "Please don't express your affection like this. I would like to request you all. Do not hang banners, go on bike chases, or take risky pictures; my goal is for all of my audience and admirers to progress in life alongside me. If you are a true fan of mine, then work hard, devote your life to yourself, and be happy and successful. You are the ones who mean everything to your families; aim to make them proud," he continued.

    Also read: 'Aquaman 2' star Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet file for divorce after two year split, read statement

    "I don't like to show my popularity by displaying the adoration of my followers. I will always keep displaying to a minimum, even if my followers are upset. However, my objective is not to disappoint anyone. If you respect me, you must first take responsibility. Parents are waiting for you at home. It is not about providing monetary assistance, but we cannot bring back the deceased," Yash stated.

    Yash's birthday

    Yash turned 38 on Tuesday, January 8. To commemorate his birthday, a group of fans were creating a 25-foot cutout of the actor. However, three fans died from electrocution during the procedure, making Yash's birthday this year a sorrowful occasion. On Monday, it was reported that Yash visited Karnataka's Gadag district.

    Last Updated Jan 9, 2024, 3:25 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bilkis Bano case: Kangana Ranaut reveals script ready for film on THIS topic; Prime Video, Netflix says NO RBA

    Bilkis Bano case: Kangana Ranaut reveals script ready for film on THIS topic; Prime Video, Netflix say NO

    Guntur Kaaram REVIEW: Is Mahesh Babu's film worth watching THIS Pongal weekend? RBA

    Guntur Kaaram REVIEW: Is Mahesh Babu's film worth watching THIS Pongal weekend?

    'Aquaman 2' star Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet file for divorce after two year split, read statement RKK

    'Aquaman 2' star Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet file for divorce after two year split, read statement

    'Welcome' actor Mushtaq Khan on pay equity in Bollywood: 'Was paid less than Akshay Kumar's staff' RKK

    'Welcome' actor Mushtaq Khan on pay equity in Bollywood: 'Was paid less than Akshay Kumar's staff'

    '12th Fail' ranks highest among Indian films on IMDb, surpasses 'Oppenheimer' and 'Barbie' RKK

    '12th Fail' ranks highest among Indian films on IMDb, surpasses 'Oppenheimer' and 'Barbie'

    Recent Stories

    Golden Retriever to German Shepherd-7 Popular Dog Breeds in Indian 2024 RBA

    Golden Retriever to German Shepherd-7 Popular Dog Breeds in 2024

    UK Defence Minister ridicules Vladimir Putin, Says 'He Had To Beg North Korea For Weapons' avv

    UK Defence Minister ridicules Vladimir Putin, Says 'He Had To Beg North Korea For Weapons'

    Alert: Bottled water holds 2.4 lakh invisible microplastic particles rkn

    Alert: Bottled water holds 2.4 lakh invisible microplastic particles

    Makar Sankranti 2024: 7 places to visit in Gujarat for kite festival ATG

    Makar Sankranti 2024: 7 places to visit in Gujarat for kite festival

    Lakshadweep to Goa-7 Pet-friendly beaches in India RBA

    Lakshadweep to Goa-7 Pet-friendly beaches in India

    Recent Videos

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings its durability is impressive

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Video Icon