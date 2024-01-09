Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Aquaman 2' star Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet file for divorce after two year split, read statement

    Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet have agreed on joint custody of their 16-year-old daughter and 15-year-old son, demonstrating their commitment to co-parenting responsibilities.

    American actress Lilakoi Moon, also known as Lisa Bonet, has formally filed for divorce from Jason Momoa. This marks the end of their 18-year relationship and the couple publicly announced their separation about two years ago. Lisa recently filed the required legal procedures to end her marriage with Jason in Los Angeles County Court. The document specifically notes that neither party is seeking financial support from the other and cites irreconcilable disagreements as the reason for their separation. The two have reached an agreement on how to divide their assets.

    The divorce

    Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa announced their breakup two years ago, stating, "We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times. Our family is experiencing and adapting to the ongoing revolution. We inform our family that we are parting ways in marriage. The love between us persists, evolving in ways it wishes to be recognized and lived. "We allow each other to be who we are learning to become. We are unshakable in our devotion to our children's holy lives. Teaching our kids what is possible. Living the Prayer. May Love Prevail, the statement read.

    Children custody

    The couple has agreed on joint custody of their 16-year-old daughter and 15-year-old son, demonstrating their commitment to co-parenting responsibilities. The divorce paperwork lists the separation date as October 2020, more than a year before their public declaration. A lengthy waiting period of at least six months is expected before a judge issues a formal declaration of divorce.

    While Jason's marriage to Lisa is his first, the actress was previously married to artist Lenny Kravitz and has a son, actor Zoe Kravitz. Lilakoi Momoa was recently seen in the action flick 'Aquaman 2', which received a great reception from the audience.

