    'Kottukkaali' trailer: Soori, Anna Ben take center stage in PS Vinothraj's directed film [WATCH]

    'Kottukkaali' which is directed by PS Vinothraj is set to hit theaters on August 23. The film was chosen and screened at the Berlin International Film Festival on February 16, 2024.

    'Kottukkaali' trailer: Soori, Anna Ben take center stage in PS Vinothraj's directed film [WATCH] RKK
    The trailer for actors Soori and Anna Ben's highly anticipated film 'Kottukkaali' is now out! Sivakarthikeyan Productions unveiled the promotional campaign on August 13 at a ceremony at Chennai's Sathyam Cinema. 'Kottukkaali', directed by PS Vinothraj, is a drama set to hit theaters on August 23. The film was chosen and screened at the Berlin International Film Festival on February 16, 2024.

    The trailer

    The trailer, which is two minutes and eight seconds long, begins with Anna Ben staring at a rooster whose leg is tied to a stone. Anna and the rooster are stuck. We also witness Soori and a group of locals walks to a location where they claim the girl is possessed by a spirit. The trailer relies heavily on ambient sounds like roosters, trucks, and flowing water, which adds a refreshing touch. Based on the trailer, 'Kottukkaali' appears to be a film devoid of stereotyped commercial themes.

    Also read: 'I love you...', Janhvi Kapoor shares childhood photo with Sridevi on mother's birth anniversary [PICTURES]

    Kottukkaali, which had its international premiere at the prestigious Berlin Film Festival earlier this year, is due to be released on August 23. In reality, this is Vinothraj's first theatrical release since Koozhangal, which, despite its festival run, had to be released directly to OTT platforms. Kottukkaali is Soori's third film as a lead, following Viduthalai and Garudan. Anna Ben, who last appeared in Kalki 2898 AD, makes her Tamil debut as well.  'Kottukkaali' earned a resounding response at the Berlin International Film Festival. PS Vinothraj wrote and directed the film, which stars Soori and Anna Ben in prominent roles. Sivakarthikeyan produced the film, which was shot by B Sakthivel and edited by Ganesh Siva.

    P. S. Vinothraj directed The Adamant Girl, a 2024 Indian Tamil-language drama film which is produced by Sivakarthikeyan and Kalai Arasu under the banner of SK Productions.

