    'Kaage Bangara': Suri, Viraat, Rithnya Vijay's film to begin shooting in June

    'Kaage Bangara' is a Kannada film which is produced by Jayanna and Bogendra and will feature Viraat and Rithnya Vijay in leading roles. The film is scheduled to begin filming in June. Suri assumes the directorial responsibilities for 'Kaage Bangara.'
     

    Srishti ms
    First Published May 14, 2024, 1:00 PM IST

    Kaage Bangara, a highly anticipated prequel to 'Kendasampige,' has been a subject of fervent fan excitement ever since director Suri's earlier work on Kendasampige, where the title was originally envisioned as part of a trilogy. Even the director's film "Popcorn Monkey Tiger" hinted at the development of a project bearing this title. Suri's helming of the eagerly awaited Kaage Bangara will soon reward fans' long-standing anticipation. 

    Earlier reports hinted at Suri's collaboration with producer Jayanna on a project starring Viraat. However, it's now confirmed that Rithnya Vijay, daughter of Duniya Vijay, will take on the role of the heroine in this film. The project's concept has been finalized under the title "Kaage Bangara," currently in the pre-production phase and slated to commence filming in June.

    In an exclusive interview with Cinema Express, producer Jayanna and director Suri officially confirmed the commencement of the Kaage Bangara project, expressing their shared enthusiasm. Jayanna remarked, "We were seeking a compelling project to collaborate on, and Suri has delivered something exceptional that resonated with us."

    Suri added, "The audience's anticipation for 'Kaage Bangara' has been palpable, and we are thrilled to finally bring it to fruition." "Whenever someone asks me about Kaage Bangara, my response is always, 'Only when I find a producer as precious as gold,' and in Jayanna, I have found someone who shares my vision for the film." With Viraat in the lead role, we have cast Rithnya Vijay as the female lead. Jadesh K, who is promoting her in his films, showed me a few clips, and I immediately saw her suitability for the role. Both characters hold great promise.

    "Suri also revealed that 'Kaage Bangara' will take place in the present, without exploring a past. He mentioned that the film will address loose ends left from both "Kendasampige" and 'Popcorn Monkey Tiger,' showcasing elaborate set designs in a high-budget production to deliver a visually immersive experience. "Several notable actors will soon join the project, and we will announce their names upon confirmation," he added. 

    The film's screenplay, backed by producers Jayanna and Bogendra under the Jayanna Films banner, will be a collaboration between Suri, Amri, and Surendranath, with Charan Raj onboard as the music director. Regarding their additional project featuring Duniya Vijay and Viraat, which has garnered attention, both the director and producer confirmed its existence but stated that filming would commence once the actors fulfilled their current commitments.

    Rithnya Vijay is currently cast in Jadesh K. Hampi's untitled project, following their successful collaboration in "Guru Shishyaru." This new venture promises an impactful cinematic journey, with Hampi's direction and Vijay's talent set to create magic on screen once again.

