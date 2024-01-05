Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Soha Ali Khan visits Melbourne Cricket Ground on father Mansoor Ali Khan's birth anniversary, shares pictures

    Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi is recognized for leading India to their first test series triumph away from home, and he was named Wisden Cricketer of the Year. His best innings were 75 against Australia in Melbourne in 1967-68, scored on one leg with one eye.

    First Published Jan 5, 2024, 4:24 PM IST

    January 05 was the birthday of the late and former cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. Notably, it is the 83rd birthday of Tiger Pataudi, as he was affectionately called. He was the father of actor Saif Ali Khan and actress Soha Ali Khan. The actress is on a vacation to Australia with her husband Kunal Khemu and daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. During their trip, the family visited the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The Melbourne Cricket Ground's official X (previously Twitter) account published a snapshot of the trio, noting Soha's visit to the 'hallowed ground' where her father, cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, once played.

    Melbourne Cricket Ground's post 

    Soha is an actress and author in her own right, as well as the daughter of former Indian captain Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, and came to see the hallowed grass where her father once played. Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi scored 85 runs in a test match on the same ground in 1968.

    About Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi 

    The Nawab of Pataudi, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi was a great captain of the Indian cricket team. Despite losing vision in one eye due to a vehicle accident, he became captain at the age of 21 and led in 40 of 46 tests. Pataudi is recognized for leading India to their first test series triumph away from home, and he was named Wisden Cricketer of the Year. His best innings were 75 against Australia in Melbourne in 1967-68, scored on one leg with one eye. He withdrew from cricket after the West Indies tour of India in 1975.

