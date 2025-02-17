'Not fair to assume China is enemy, threat blown out of proportion': Congress's Sam Pitroda sparks row (WATCH)

Congress leader Sam Pitroda on Monday said that the threat from China is often exaggerated and that India should recognise and respect China instead of assuming it as an enemy.

"Our attitude is that of confrontation from day one, and that attitude creates enemy, and that creates certain support in the country. I think we need to change that pattern - to assume that China is the enemy from day one. It is not fair - not just to China, but to anyone."

Pitroda further questioned the perception of China as a threat.

"I don't know what is the threat from China. I think this issue is often blown out of proportion because the US has the habit of defining an enemy," he said adding that all countries should focus on communication and cooperation.

"I think the time has come for all nations to collaborate, not confront. China is around. China is growing, you know you got to recognise that and respect that. Every other country is going to grow, some will grow faster, some will grow slower," he said.

Pitroda's comments come at a time when discussions on India-China relations have intensified following a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

During a joint press conference on February 13, Trump offered to mediate in the border tensions between India and China. India rejected the offer, with foreign secretary Vikram Misri saying that India handles its disputes bilaterally.

"Whatever issues we have with any of our neighbours, we have always adopted a bilateral approach to dealing with these issues. It's no different between India and China. We have been discussing any issues that we have with them on a bilateral plane, and we will continue to do so," Misri had said.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi has targeted Pitroda, saying that his statement are a "serious blow" to India's diplomacy.

"Indian Overseas Congress chairman Sam Pitroda, who is considered the identity of ideological think-tank of Congress, the kind of statement given by him regarding China today, makes it clear that this is an expression of the agreement made by the Congress Party with China.. The serious issue is that the kind of remark made by Sam Pitroda is a deep blow to India's identity, diplomacy and sovereignty," said Sudhanshu Trivedi in a press conference.

