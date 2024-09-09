Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack': Netflix series faces legal action from ANI for THIS reason; Read more

    ANI has sued Netflix over alleged copyright breaches in "IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack," claiming unauthorized use of its footage. A notice has been issued by the Delhi High Court.

    'IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack': Netflix series faces legal action from ANI for THIS reason; Read more NTI
    Author
    Nancy Tiwari
    First Published Sep 9, 2024, 1:48 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 9, 2024, 2:08 PM IST

    The Netflix series "IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack" is embroiled in a legal dispute after the news agency ANI filed a lawsuit alleging copyright and trademark infringement. The creators of the series have been accused of utilizing material from ANI, a well-known Indian news service, without authorization. This includes videos with important individuals including terrorist Masood Azhar, General Pervez Musharraf, and former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

    The controversy centers around ANI's claim that the series incorporated its archival footage without securing the necessary licenses or agreements. This footage, which captures significant moments related to the 1999 Kandahar hijacking incident, is crucial to ANI’s news coverage and, according to the agency, is protected under copyright and trademark laws. 

    ALSO READ: Naseeruddin Shah reveals disturbing fear of 'Islamophobia Wave' after 1999 Kandahar Hijacking

    ANI argues that the unauthorized use of this material not only violates its intellectual property rights but also misrepresents the context and significance of the footage.

    'IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack': Netflix series faces legal action from ANI for THIS reason; Read more NTI

    In response to the case, the Delhi High Court has issued a notice to Netflix and the other producers of the series, directing them to respond to the allegations. The court has scheduled a hearing on the matter for Friday, which will determine the next steps in this legal confrontation.

    The resolution of this case may set a precedent for how news footage is used in entertainment. It underscores the escalating conflict between content creators and news agencies over archival material, spotlighting concerns about intellectual property and media responsibilities.

    ALSO READ: 'IC-814: The Kandahar Hijack' row: Netflix agrees to mention real names of hijackers to opening disclaimer


     

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    [WATCH] Fans compare Jaya Bachchan to Kangana Ranaut in viral clip; Actress explains her exit from films RTM

    [WATCH] Fans compare Jaya Bachchan to Kangana Ranaut in viral clip; Actress explains her exit from films

    Do you know Hema Malini NEVER visited Dharmendra's house? Actress says, 'Never want to meddle..' RKK

    Do you know Hema Malini NEVER visited Dharmendra's house? Actress says, 'Never want to meddle..'

    Shah Rukh Khan's thoughtful take on men giving birth: 'Aurat ki aur zyada respect...' RTM

    Shah Rukh Khan’s thoughtful take on men giving birth: ‘Aurat ki aur zyada respect…’

    Bharti Singh says son Gola will 'Work in coffee shops' to learn responsibility: "Apna kharcha pani nikale" RTM

    Bharti Singh says son Gola will 'Work in coffee shops' to learn responsibility: "Apna kharcha pani nikale"

    Remember Robbie? Late actor Vikas Sethi played Kareena Kapoor's date in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham RTM

    Remember Robbie? Late actor Vikas Sethi played Kareena Kapoor's date in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

    Recent Stories

    Reducing stress to purifying blood: 5 Powerful health benefits of Indian Tulsi RTM

    Reducing stress to purifying blood: 5 Powerful health benefits of Indian Tulsi

    7 Popular Biryanis in South India gcw

    7 Popular Biryanis in South India

    Do you know removing underarm hair can lead to THESE health problems? RKK

    Do you know removing underarm hair can lead to THESE health problems?

    Do you know planes NEVER planes fly over Tibet? Here's why RKK

    Do you know planes NEVER planes fly over Tibet? Here's why

    Deepika Padukone to Anushka Sharma: 7 actors who became parents in 2024 gcw

    Deepika Padukone to Anushka Sharma: Actors who became parents in 2024

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon