Tesla Stock Extends Winning Streak To 5 Days: Retail’s Feeling More Bullish While Cathie Wood Predicts $2,600 Target

Published: Mar 26, 2025, 1:00 PM IST

Tesla Inc. is having a rough year as the first quarter nears its end, but investor optimism has ticked up as the stock notched its fifth straight gain on Tuesday amid a broader rebound in U.S. markets.

The electric vehicle maker has been grappling with negative headlines and public protests following CEO Elon Musk's political actions as part of President Donald Trump's administration.

On Tuesday, data revealed that Tesla's market share in Europe dropped to 1.8% in February, down from 2.8% a year ago. 

Tesla also reportedly paused the limited-time free trial of its Full Self-Driving (FSD) feature in China, saying a full rollout would happen after regulatory approvals are completed.

However, there have been several positive developments too. 

According to The Fly, Piper Sandler analyst Alexander Potter noted that Tesla saw 17,400 vehicle registrations in China last week, marking its strongest weekly result of 2025. 

The research firm noted that China typically accounts for 30%-40% of Tesla's global deliveries. 

Year-to-date registrations in China have reached nearly 115,000 units, and with eight days remaining in the quarter, he said there's an outside chance Tesla could achieve flat year-over-year growth in the first quarter. 

Piper considers this a "solid result," given the earlier factory shutdown disruptions.

Tesla also said it would expand its Middle East presence to Saudi Arabia, where smaller rival Lucid is already present.

On Stocktwits, sentiment for Tesla turned even more 'bullish' (71/100) than a day earlier, although there was a drop in message volume.

TSLA sentiment and message volume as of March 25.png TSLA sentiment and message volume as of March 25. | source: Stocktwits

"With the Model Y refresh, next-gen vehicle launch, autonomous driving in Texas, and Optimus factory ramp-up, Tesla's lineup is unmatched," said one retail watcher, who expects the stock to hit $500 by July.

Another source of optimism came from news that Tesla is participating in a "robotics symposium" at the Capitol in D.C., where it will showcase its new humanoid robot to lawmakers and staff.

Several bullish analysts have said that Tesla stands to benefit immensely from its focus on artificial intelligence and autonomous driving software rollouts.

Cathie Wood, CEO of Ark Investment Management and one of Tesla's biggest backers, told Bloomberg on Tuesday that she expects the stock to reach $2,600 in five years — nearly 10 times its current price. 

She believes Tesla's robotaxis will account for 90% of the company's value over that period, adding that Ark has not yet factored Tesla's humanoid robot initiatives into its price projection.

Tesla is still down more than 26% this year, the worst performer among the "Magnificent Seven" stocks.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.

