Lifestyle

Strengthen Your Bond: 5 Little White Lies to Tell Your Partner

Why you should lie to your partner

We are telling you this because there are many lies that can strengthen your relationship. Sometimes a lie can save your partner from getting hurt.

Always praise the gift

If your partner has given you a gift, praise it. Although, you may not like the gift at all. Still, praise it and say it is very special.

Boost morale

You manage everything very well. This line can boost the partner's morale. Because in the process of handling home and office, they are not able to give their best.

Praise the food

If your partner has made something for you with love, pay attention to their hard work. There may be some deficiency in the food. But if you ignore that and praise the food.

Praise the look

If your partner has worn a new look and if you don't like it, don't make fun of it. Praise them at that time. Then later you can lovingly put your point in front of them.

Say I miss you

It is not possible that you miss your partner all the time. But, if you tell your partner every time that I miss you, it will make them feel your love. 

