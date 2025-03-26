Virat Kohli: IPL career earnings and salary of RCB star batter

Sports
The 18th season of IPL has started. In the first match itself, Kohli expressed his intention by scoring a half-century against KKR.
Virat Kohli will get Rs 21 crore in IPL 2025 season. His salary has increased by 40% compared to last year i.e. IPL 2024.
According to reports, Kohli received only Rs 12 lakh to play IPL from 2008 to 2010. After that Kohli's fame suddenly increased.
Virat Kohli's salary increased to Rs 8.28 crore in IPL 2011-13 season.
After this, Virat Kohli's salary increased to Rs 12.5 crore from IPL season 2014 to 2017.
From 2018-21 Virat Kohli's salary increased to 17 crores. From 2022 to 2024 his salary decreased slightly to Rs 15 crore.
However, in IPL season 2025, Virat Kohli's salary has increased by 40% to Rs 21 crore.
From 2008 till now, Virat Kohli has earned a total of Rs 179.70 crore including all seasons of IPL.
What makes Ethan Nwaneri special? Secrets and hidden traits REVEALED
IPL 2025: Does PBKS' Shreyas Iyer regret missing century against GT?
No Messi, no problem! Argentina qualify for 2026 WC - Who said what
IPL thrillers: 5 teams that have won by 1 wicket in IPL history