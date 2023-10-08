Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    "Go and get the Oscars...": 2018 director Jude Anthany meets Rajinikanth in Kerala

    The Malayalam film "2018 - Everyone is a hero" has been selected as India's official entry for the Oscars in the Best International Film category. Meanwhile, 2028 director Jude Anthany Joseph met up with Tamil superstar Rajinikanth in Kerala

    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Oct 8, 2023, 1:52 PM IST

    The Malayalam film "2018 - Everyone is a hero" has been selected as India's official entry for the Oscars in the Best International Film category. A jury led by renowned director Girish Kasaravalli made this selection.

    Meanwhile, 2028 director Jude Anthany Joseph met up with Tamil superstar Rajinikanth in Kerala.

    Jude shared a post in his social media by stating" "What a wonderful day to start. Cant stop posting the excitement. More photos soon (sic)."

     

    Jude Anthony Joseph stated that Rajinikanth said, “ What a film Jude, how did you shoot? Amazing work”. N then we sought his blessings for the Oscar journey. Thalaiver said “ Poyi Oscar kondu vaa, my blessings n prayers”. Thank you God for this unforgettable opportunity. N Thank you my dear friend Soundharya for making this happen.."

     

    Rajinikanth is currently in Kerala for the shooting of 'Thalaivar 170' directed by TJ Gnanavel. Rajinikanth will be in Kerala for 10 days on 'Thalaivar 70'. The movie has Manju Warrier and Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles. Amitabh Bachchan is playing another important role.

    Meanwhile, Malayalam youth icon Tovino Thomas has secured his position as one of the most sought-after young talents in Indian cinema. The actor won the Best Asian Actor Award at the Septimius Awards in Amsterdam, Netherlands, on September 27. He received the award for his exceptional performance in the 2018 film.

    Directed by Jude Anthany Joseph, "2018" depicts the devastating 2018 floods in Kerala. The film, spanning 150 minutes, weaves together the experiences of various characters affected by incessant rains, environmental policies, and nature's fury. It has also been dubbed into Hindi. The movie features Tovino Thomas, Asif Ali, Lal, Tanvi Ram, Narain, Kunchacko Boban, Aparna Balamurali, Vineeth Sreenivasan among others in the lead roles

    Last Updated Oct 8, 2023, 1:52 PM IST
