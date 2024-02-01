Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Gangubai Kathiawadi' actor Shantanu Maheshwari falls prey to Rs 5 lakh bank fraud, details here

    Shantanu Maheshwari revealed that his registered email ID, phone number, and address were all altered without his knowledge and the scammer stole Rs 5 lakh from his credit card.

    'Gangubai Kathiawadi' actor Shantanu Maheshwari falls prey to Rs 5 lakh bank fraud, details here RKK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Feb 1, 2024, 7:31 AM IST

    Shantanu Maheshwari posted on social media on January 30, 2024, that he had fallen victim to a bank fraud scheme. He revealed that the disturbing data were established on his AXIS bank account without his knowledge. His registered email ID, phone number, and address were all altered without his knowledge and the scammer stole Rs 5 lakh from his credit card.

    In an interview, Shantanu informed that the fraudster made a transaction of around Rs 5 lakh from his credit card and the entire process was demanding and exhausting. He said that when such a scam occurs, one does not know what to do. He stated that he continued calling customer service, but they would continually put him on wait and that the process in cyber jail is likewise lengthy, requiring you to provide a large amount of information. 

    "They requested my transaction ID, which I did not have. So I kept contacting customer service, but they hung up on me twice. Sometimes it takes 45 minutes. Even if you go to the office, you will have to go through a lengthy process and wait before meeting with someone who can help you. It was quite tiring." he said.

    Also read: Bigg Boss 11 contestant files FIR against friend for allegedly raping her in Delhi; read report

    He continued, "My address and phone number have been taken from my card. In addition, another card was generated on my bank account without my knowledge. I did not receive any notification when the new card was issued, when transactions occurred, or when my phone number was changed."

    How did he come to know of the fraud?

    Shantanu responded, "I was at a restaurant, trying to pay the bill. I presented my card, and it indicated I had gone over my limit. It seldom occurs to me, so I suspected something. I instantly examined and discovered a problem with my account. Then I noticed someone else was using my credit card. They had surpassed the limit."

    About Shantanu Maheshwari

    Shantanu Maheshwari is an Indian actor, dancer, choreographer, and host. In his breakout performance as the protagonist Swayam Shekhawat, he made his Channel V debut on the show Dil Dosti Dance. In 2017, he appeared on Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 and won. He post recently appeared in Alia Bhatt's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'

    Last Updated Feb 1, 2024, 7:31 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bigg Boss 11 contestant files FIR against friend for allegedly raping her in Delhi; read report RBA

    Bigg Boss 11 contestant files FIR against friend for allegedly raping her in Delhi; read report

    SHOCKING video: 'Cheap and vulgar', Nora Fatehi gets trolled for her SEXY dance moves on national TV show (WATCH) RBA

    SHOCKING: 'Cheap and vulgar', Nora Fatehi gets trolled for her SEXY dance moves on national TV show (WATCH)

    Salman Khan's production house warns against fake casting calls; issues statement RBA

    Salman Khan's production house warns against fake casting calls; issues statement

    'I am not flawless, I am not perfect, I have tried my best' Kichcha Sudeepa on completing 28 years in cinema vkp

    'I am not flawless, I am not perfect, I have tried my best' Kichcha Sudeepa on completing 28 years in cinema

    Bhakshak trailer OUT Bhumi Pednekar shines as investigative journalist in heart-wrenching tale of justice ATG

    'Bhakshak' trailer OUT: Bhumi Pednekar shines as investigative journalist in heart-wrenching tale of justice

    Recent Stories

    7 ways to be happy and satisfy in life RBA

    7 ways to be happy and satisfy in life

    Security forces stumble upon Naxals' tunnel in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

    Forces stumble upon Naxals' tunnel in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur (WATCH)

    Interim Budget 2024 Live Updates: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Budget 2024 Speech announcements in Parliament

    Interim Budget Live Updates: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to present Budget 2024

    Daily Horoscope for February 1, 2024: Be careful Aries, Gemini; good day for Aquarius AJR

    Daily Horoscope for February 1, 2024: Be careful Aries, Gemini; good day for Aquarius

    Numerology Prediction for February 1, 2024: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for February 1, 2024: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Recent Videos

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon
    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH) AJR

    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir Exclusive! Badminton Legend Pullela Gopichand speaks to Asianet News Network

    Ram Mandir Exclusive! 'PM Modi is very active in reviving Indian civilization; Temple will bring Ram Rajya'

    Video Icon