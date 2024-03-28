Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Game Changer': Ram Charan, Kiara Advani's film to premiere in September? Producer Dil Raju hints release date

    'Game Changer' producer Dil Raju has hinted at the release date of the Ram Charan and Kiara Advani-starrer film and shared that it might hit the big screens in September.

    'Game Changer': Ram Charan, Kiara Advani film to premiere in September? Producer Dil Raju hints release date NIR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 28, 2024, 1:17 PM IST

    Ram Charan and Kiara Advani's upcoming film, 'Game Changer', has been generating significant buzz among fans and movie enthusiasts alike. During an event in Hyderabad dedicated to 'Game Changer', producer Dil Raju tantalizingly hinted at the film's release date. He suggested that the film could hit cinemas in less than six months, indicating a potential September release. With filming set to conclude in May, the production team is working tirelessly to ensure the film meets its deadlines.

    Apart from teasing the release date, Dil Raju also shared exciting news about the film's music. While Jaragandi has already captivated audiences, Raju revealed that 'Game Changer' will feature a total of five songs, promising a musical treat for fans. Among these three songs, it is expected that they will be chart-toppers.

    Also read: Bobby Deol to play antagonist in Alia Bhatt-starrer Yash Raj's spy universe film? Details here

    About 'Game Changer'

    'Game Changer' boasts a stellar cast, with Ram Charan and Kiara Advani headlining the project. The ensemble cast includes Anjali, SJ Suryah, Jayaram, Sunil, Srikanth, Samuthirakani, and Nassar. Directed by Shankar in his directorial debut, the film promises to deliver a gripping narrative. Penned by Karthik Subbaraj, the screenplay adds depth to the storyline, while the music, helmed by Thaman, is set to enhance the overall cinematic experience.

    Furthermore, the OTT deal for 'Game Changer' has been finalized, with Amazon Prime Video securing the streaming rights for all languages. Produced by Dil Raju under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations, the film was initially slated for release this year. However, due to scheduling constraints faced by director Shankar, the release has been postponed to September.

    Last Updated Mar 28, 2024, 1:17 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bobby Deol to play antagonist in Alia Bhatt-starrer Yash Raj's spy universe film? Details here RKK

    Bobby Deol to play antagonist in Alia Bhatt-starrer Yash Raj's spy universe film? Details here

    Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya affirms they are reunited for children's sake, 'No option of being apart' NIR

    Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya affirms they are reunited for children's sake, 'No option of being apart'

    Malayalam actor Mohanlal gets membership in FEFKA directors union RKN

    Malayalam actor Mohanlal gets membership in FEFKA directors union

    'Aadujeevitham' Twitter review: Netizens applaud Prithviraj Sukumaran's work, term it 'Oscar-winning performance' RKK

    'Aadujeevitham' Twitter review: Netizens hail Prithviraj Sukumaran's work, term it 'Oscar-winning performance'

    Elvish Yadav seeks blessings at Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple days after getting bail, shares picture RKK

    Elvish Yadav seeks blessings at Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple days after getting bail, shares picture

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: 'Tried, tested and failed strategy'... MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar on CPM's outburst against ED probe anr

    Kerala: 'Tried, tested and failed strategy'... MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar on CPM's outburst against ED probe

    Diplomatic visit or pre-wedding shoot in the Amazon Macron, Lula's photos spark social media frenzy snt

    'Diplomatic visit or pre-wedding shoot in the Amazon?': Macron, Lula's photos spark social media frenzy

    Realme 12X to launch in India on April 2; From specifications to price, here's what you can expect gcw

    Realme 12X to launch in India on April 2; From specifications to price, here's what you can expect

    Dera chief Baba Tarsem Singh shot dead in Uttarakhand, CCTV video shows moments before killing (WATCH) AJR

    Dera chief Baba Tarsem Singh shot dead in Uttarakhand, CCTV video shows moments before killing (WATCH)

    Kerala Gold Rate march 28 2024: One sovereign of gold nears Rs 50000; Check rkn

    Kerala Gold Rate today: One sovereign of gold nears Rs 50000; Check

    Recent Videos

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents scrutinised for defying BWSSB orders with pool parties, rain dance (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents under scrutiny for defying orders on Holi pool parties, rain dance (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Holi celebration: Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle

    Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Groundbreaking India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH) snt

    Groundbreaking! India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH) AJR

    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH) snt

    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH)

    Video Icon