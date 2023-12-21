Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Dunki' Review: Shah Rukh Khan-starrer is a tale of emotional narrative tinged with patriotic significance

    'Dunki' features exceptional performances from an experienced star ensemble whose work was nothing short of remarkable, bringing forth the raw emotions that made the plot engaging. 

    'Dunki' Review: Shah Rukh Khan-starrer is a tale of emotional narrative tinged with patriotic significance RKK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Dec 21, 2023, 2:35 PM IST

    Director: Rajkumar Hirani

    Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani, Vikram Kochhar, Anil Grover and Vicky Kaushal (special appearance)

    Duration: 2 hours 40 minutes

    Ratings: 3.5 stars

    Shah Rukh Khan is back with his third and last film of 2023, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, who returns after a five-year hiatus to take spectators into the world of social messages. 'Dunki' features exceptional performances from an experienced star ensemble whose work was nothing short of remarkable, bringing forth the raw emotions that made the plot engaging. 'Dunki' does not shy away from depicting the reality beneath the beauty of being aboard and is an emotional rollercoaster. 

    The plot

    The film begins with Taapsee Pannu in London, fleeing the hospital and attempting to return to her own India. She and her Indian pals, Vikram Kochhar and Anil Grover, work hard to return to their homeland. When they are in trouble, they contact an old buddy, Shah Rukh Khan, who travels from India to help them. 

    The film then takes you back to 1995, to a village in Punjab where it all began. It shows how people want to migrate overseas to make a living in order to help their families survive. 

    Also Read: 'Animal': "All critics should go to China"; Sandeep Reddy Vanga slams critics in SHOCKING statement

    Performances

    Is there a need to mention how SRK donned his role? Absolutely not, right? He shines throughout the film and proves why he is called the "Badshah of Bollywood". He plays the role of a retired army officer who goes the extra mile for his friends and helps them reach their destination. Although his Punjabi accent does not come so naturally, his efforts are for sure to be applauded. 

    'Dunki' Review: Shah Rukh Khan-starrer is a tale of emotional narrative tinged with patriotic significance RKK

    Taapsee Pannu is delightful to see, and her chemistry with SRK is fantastic. The way SRK loves Taapsee and the fact that her ambitions are his will make you feel flawless. She is so natural in her character that you will forget you are watching a movie and instead assume incidents are happening all around you. Her ability to perform so naturally demonstrates her versatility as an actress. 

    Boman Irani in his brief role plays an English teacher who prepares a group of misfits to travel overseas. Vicky Kaushal makes a cameo but plays a vital role, and his portrayal of a Punjabi 'Munda' is outstanding in his little screen time. Anil Grover and Vikram Kochhar are fantastic in their performances and two actors to keep an eye on in the future.

    'Dunki' Review: Shah Rukh Khan-starrer is a tale of emotional narrative tinged with patriotic significance RKK

    Also Read: Dunki LEAKED: Shah Rukh Khan's movie, starting 50 mins out on social media; more than 1.3 Lakh watched

    Emotional cocktail

    You will burst out laughing when you hear them try and speak in English and the language-learning sessions are fun. But then, you will get tears when you realize how hard all of them work to achieve their goals. 'Dunki' depicts how the impoverished try to earn and arrange money, the hardships they face, and, regrettably, how they are duped. The film is packed with emotions and demonstrates how far someone goes for love and to fulfill their aspirations, as well as how language may be a barrier to goals. 

    Learning experiences 

    Rajkumar Hirani offers the message that your country is yours, regardless of what other countries have to offer. He brilliantly illustrated how the poor are denied visas based on their lack of wealth and education, and that when they choose the illegal route, they die on the way or are declared missing. 

    Conclusion

    One piece of advice: bring handkerchiefs or get extra tissues because the film will make you cry a lot. There will come a point when the film becomes too long and loses your interest. Overall, 'Dunki' is a touching film that expertly blends scenes that will make you cry, laugh, feel sad, and feel the warmth of love. 

    Last Updated Dec 21, 2023, 3:00 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Neru LEAKED Mohanlal Jeethu Joseph movie out on Tamilrockers Movierulz and Telegram Channels RBA

    'Neru' LEAKED: Mohanlal–Jeethu Joseph’s movie out on Tamilrockers, Movierulz and Telegram Channels

    Animal "All critics should go to China"; Sandeep Reddy Vanga slams critics in SHOCKING statement SHG

    'Animal': "All critics should go to China"; Sandeep Reddy Vanga slams critics in SHOCKING statement

    Who is Shura Khan? Arbaaz Khan all set to marry makeup artist after Giorgia Andriani RBA

    Who is Shura Khan? Arbaaz Khan all set to marry makeup artist after breaking up with Giorgia Andriani

    Koffee With Karan 8: Ajay Devgan's daughter Nysa have no desire to join Bollywood? Here's what he revealed SHG

    Koffee With Karan 8: Ajay Devgan's daughter Nysa have no desire to join Bollywood? Here's what he revealed

    Dunki REVIEW: Is Shah Rukh Khan's film 'mindblowing' or 'boring'? Read these mixed tweets RBA

    'Dunki' REVIEW: Is Shah Rukh Khan's film 'mindblowing' or 'boring'? Read these mixed tweets

    Recent Stories

    Blow for FIFA and UEFA as ECJ says rules banning of breakaway European Super League unlawful; reignites debate snt

    Blow for FIFA and UEFA as ECJ says rules banning of breakaway European Super League unlawful; reignites debate

    Neru LEAKED Mohanlal Jeethu Joseph movie out on Tamilrockers Movierulz and Telegram Channels RBA

    'Neru' LEAKED: Mohanlal–Jeethu Joseph’s movie out on Tamilrockers, Movierulz and Telegram Channels

    Redmi Note 13 to OnePlus 12 major smartphones coming in January 2024 gcw

    Redmi Note 13 to OnePlus 12: Major smartphones coming in January 2024

    Money laundering case: Delhi HC issues notice to ED in plea filed by Jacqueline Fernandez AJR

    Money laundering case: Delhi HC issues notice to ED in plea filed by Jacqueline Fernandez

    WATCH Yogi Adityanath's viral interaction with momo seller over BJP leaders visit; asks if they paid for it snt

    WATCH: Yogi Adityanath's viral interaction with momo seller over BJP leaders visit; asks if they paid for it

    Recent Videos

    Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch) SHG

    'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch)

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters come to the rescue (WATCH)

    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters join relief ops (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon