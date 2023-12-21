Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Animal': "All critics should go to China"; Sandeep Reddy Vanga slams critics in SHOCKING statement

    In a recent conversation, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the director behind the controversial film 'Animal,' shared his disappointment regarding the response from critics to the movie.

    Sandeep Reddy Vanga seems quite bothered by the criticism surrounding his latest movie, "Animal." In a recent chat, the director openly expressed his frustration with film critics who gave negative reviews to Ranbir Kapoor's film. According to him, these critics are homing in on just a few issues in the movie instead of appreciating its overall artistry.

    In a conversation with Connect FM Canada, Sandeep had a unique suggestion for these critics – he humorously advised them to consider moving to China and teaching English there. He remarked, “All these critics should go to China. You know the most happening thing in China is English tuition. They are good with English so that they could go and tutor there. Other than new English words in their reviews, you don’t find anything else."

    Sandeep stressed that the critics' tendency to focus on only a few aspects of the film is not doing justice to a fair evaluation of its overall quality. Despite reports that "Animal" huge success at the box office globally, Sandeep is concerned that the negative reviews might be affecting the film's box office performance. Reflecting on his past experiences, he said “Despite giving elaborate explanations (post the release of Kabir Singh), they don’t even try to analyse the film. They talk about only two or three things. After Animal, I realized that it would be there for all my films. It’s alright. The criticism will intensify even more for Spirit and Animal Park,"

    In an interesting revelation during the interview, Sandeep suggested that the hostility he faces seems more personal than criticism directed at his films. “There is a clear hatred towards the filmmaker rather than the film," he claimed. The director also added that he is not against criticism but he must feel that the critics are honest and not biased. “I can understand when people genuinely feel that I could tone down the violence in my films, but when you attack the intention of the filmmaker it becomes bizarre," he said.

    "Animal" hit theaters earlier this month, and despite the controversy, Sandeep Reddy Vanga has confirmed that he plans to continue the story with a sequel titled "Animal Park."

