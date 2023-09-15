Afghanistan cricketer Rashid Khan's epic fanboy moment with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt is unmissable

Alia Bhatt, with her husband Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Raha, are spending quality family time and are enjoying a vacation in New York. In a new update, the renowned Afghanistan cricketer Rashid Khan's epic fanboy moment with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt went VIRAL on the internet and is unmissable.

After the outstanding success of her recent film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and her Hollywood release Heart of Stone, Alia Bhatt decided to take a well-deserved break. Real-life Bollywood power couple Alia Bhatt, husband Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Raha are enjoying a vacation in New York. Over the past few days, numerous photos of the couple have emerged on social media. Some of these are lovely selfies taken with their fans, while others capture a fun moment where Ranbir Kapoor photobombed Hollywood actress Madelyn Cline during the 2023 US Open Tennis Championships. Now, there is another viral photo spreading like wildfire across the internet. The VIRAL photo features Afghanistan cricketer Rashid Khan posing alongside the Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

The Afghanistan cricketer took to Instagram and posted a picture of himself alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. In his caption, he expressed his happiness and excitement, writing, "With biggest (star emoji) of Bollywood. It was lovely to meet you, Ranbir, Alia Bhatt." In the photograph, Rashid Khan stood in the centre while all three smiled warmly for the cameras. Alia Bhatt was dressed in a black t-shirt and pants, while Ranbir Kapoor exuded casual charm in his outfit with a stylish cap.

Alia is currently in Do Not Disturb mode. A day back, Alia Bhatt revealed her schedule on a day off during her NYC vacation. The actress was relaxing by the pool in a red swimsuit. As Alia Bhatt posted the video, Arjun Kapoor rushed to the comment section and wrote, "Need this sched and this hotel in my life."

