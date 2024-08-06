Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    "Did Suriya approve of such attire...": Jyothika trolled for clothing choice at Filmfare Awards

    At the 69th Filmfare Awards, Jyothika won the Best Actress (Critics) for her performance in the Malayalam film Kaathal: The Core. However, heavy criticism towards her outfit outdid the praises for her award.

    Actress Jyothika is in firing line for the outfit she wore a couple of days back at the 69th Filmfare Awards. She arrived at the event wearing a deep neck outfit along with a heavy neckpiece and other jewellery. Many on social media were quick to criticize her for her choice of clothes. The actress won the Best Actress (Critics) for her performance in the Malayalam film Kaathal: The Core, but the trolls towards her outfit outdid the praises for her award. 

    While some questioned whether Suriya approved of such attire, some others said they didn't expect this from Jyothika. However, there are also those who praise Jyothika's fashion sense, stating that no other actress maintains such beauty and fitness at her age.

    Jyothika made a return to Malayalam cinema after 12 years through Kaathal: The Core, directed by Jeo Baby. The movie, in which Mammootty played the lead role, received much acclaim from both audiences and critics. The film, which also stars Sudhi Kozhikode, R.S. Panicker, Joji John, Muthumani, and Chinnu Chandni in key roles, was produced by Mammootty Kampany.

    Jyothika made her silver screen debut in a Hindi film directed by Priyadarshan. Later, she entered Tamil cinema, where she starred opposite Suriya in the film Poovellam Kettuppar. She quickly made leaps in her career and did many notable movies. In addition to Tamil, she has a large fan base in Malayalam as well. 

