    "Deepika Padukone is my favourite", says former Pakistani Cricketer Ramiz Raja

    In a special show segment called 'The Cricket Show', Ramiz Raja was asked whom he likes the most to which he blushed and replied, "Deepika Padukone".

    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Oct 6, 2023, 3:58 PM IST

    Actress Deepika Padukone is a big name in the film industry and while she has been part of many Bollywood and Hollywood films, she has become a global icon. While she shares a fan base from across the world, former Pakistani Cricketer Ramiz Raja terms Deepika his favourite actress. In a special show segment called 'The Cricket Show', Ramiz was asked whom he likes the most to which he blushed and replied, "Deepika Padukone".

    The video

    The 61-year-old has often created controversies for his statements. Once during a commentary, he said that he wanted to marry Pakistan Cricket captain Babar Azam. He was also asked about this in the show to which he said, " When I made this statement, Babar was batting very well. I praised him a lot during the commentary. That's why I said that."

    On the work front, Deepika will be seen in films like 'Fighter', 'Singham 3' and 'Kalki 2898 AD'. She is currently wrapping up the shoot for 'Fighter' in Italy.

    India Vs Pakistan World Cup 2023

    On October 14, 2023, the world will witness one of the biggest rivalries of all time as India's men's Cricket team will take on Pakistan's men's Cricket team at the One Day International World Cup 2023. 

