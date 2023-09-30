‘Davangere express’ famed Cricketer Vinay Kumar to enter Kannada Bigg Boss-10?

The upcoming season of Kannada's Bigg Boss-10, starting on October 8, 2023, has sparked speculation about potential contestants. Cricketer Vinay Kumar's name has resurfaced as a likely participant, adding excitement to discussions surrounding the reality show.

The eagerly awaited reality show, Kannada’s Bigg Boss-10, is set to hit the screens on October 8, 2023. While Colors Kannada has maintained secrecy about the official list of contestants, several names have surfaced as potential candidates. Among these, the name of 'Davangere Express' cricketer Vinay Kumar has once again made headlines.

Vinay Kumar's name had previously cropped up during Bigg Boss-9, although he did not ultimately enter the Bigg Boss house. Now, speculation is rife that the former India fast bowler and former Karnataka captain may participate in the upcoming season of Bigg Boss Kannada.



Known for his lethal swing and precise bowling attack, Vinay Kumar has been a nightmare for opposing batsmen throughout his cricketing career. A true Kannadiga, he has proudly represented India on multiple occasions in international cricket.



With just a week remaining until the start of Bigg Boss-10, discussions are ongoing about the potential contestants for the reality show. Social media has been abuzz with lists of likely candidates, with Vinay Kumar's name featuring prominently among them.

Born in 1984 in Davangere, Vinay Kumar's journey to cricketing stardom began in his childhood. His exceptional bowling performances in club and zonal cricket earned him a spot on the Karnataka senior team, where he continued to showcase his remarkable skills. Recognized as the 'Davangere Express' and a formidable adversary for opponents, Vinay Kumar's participation in Bigg Boss Kannada 10 would undoubtedly add excitement to the upcoming season.