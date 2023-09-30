Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ‘Davangere express’ famed Cricketer Vinay Kumar to enter Kannada Bigg Boss-10?

    The upcoming season of Kannada's Bigg Boss-10, starting on October 8, 2023, has sparked speculation about potential contestants. Cricketer Vinay Kumar's name has resurfaced as a likely participant, adding excitement to discussions surrounding the reality show.
     

    'Davangere express' famed Cricketer Vinay Kumar to enter Kannada Bigg Boss-10? vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Sep 30, 2023, 3:58 PM IST

    The eagerly awaited reality show, Kannada’s Bigg Boss-10, is set to hit the screens on October 8, 2023. While Colors Kannada has maintained secrecy about the official list of contestants, several names have surfaced as potential candidates. Among these, the name of 'Davangere Express' cricketer Vinay Kumar has once again made headlines.

    Vinay Kumar's name had previously cropped up during Bigg Boss-9, although he did not ultimately enter the Bigg Boss house. Now, speculation is rife that the former India fast bowler and former Karnataka captain may participate in the upcoming season of Bigg Boss Kannada.

    Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan's new promo hints at contestants (WATCH)

    Known for his lethal swing and precise bowling attack, Vinay Kumar has been a nightmare for opposing batsmen throughout his cricketing career. A true Kannadiga, he has proudly represented India on multiple occasions in international cricket.

    Sandalwood actor Kicha Sudeepa tweets in support of Cauvery struggle, netizens urge him to protest on streets

    With just a week remaining until the start of Bigg Boss-10, discussions are ongoing about the potential contestants for the reality show. Social media has been abuzz with lists of likely candidates, with Vinay Kumar's name featuring prominently among them.

    Born in 1984 in Davangere, Vinay Kumar's journey to cricketing stardom began in his childhood. His exceptional bowling performances in club and zonal cricket earned him a spot on the Karnataka senior team, where he continued to showcase his remarkable skills. Recognized as the 'Davangere Express' and a formidable adversary for opponents, Vinay Kumar's participation in Bigg Boss Kannada 10 would undoubtedly add excitement to the upcoming season.

    Last Updated Sep 30, 2023, 3:58 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares pictures from her vacations, fans call her 'inspiration' RKK

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares pictures from her vacations, fans call her 'inspiration' 

    Fukrey 3 crosses Kangana Ranaut's Chandramukhi 2, earns Rs 16.32 Crore in 2 days ADC

    Fukrey 3 crosses Kangana Ranaut's Chandramukhi 2, earns Rs 16.32 Crore in 2 days

    Khichdi 2 Teaser: Promises adventurous roller-coaster ride that explores Parekh family's new dynamics ADC

    Khichdi 2 Teaser: Promises adventurous roller-coaster ride that explores Parekh family's new dynamics

    Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli expecting second child? Here's what we know RKK

    Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli expecting second child? Here's what we know

    Here's how Aaradhya Bachchan reacted to kid calling Aishwarya 'Lai' RKK

    Here's how Aaradhya Bachchan reacted to kid calling Aishwarya 'Lai'

    Recent Stories

    Asian Games 2023: Mirabai Chanu's journey ends in heartbreak; Finishes on the 4th place osf

    Asian Games 2023: Mirabai Chanu's journey ends in heartbreak; Finishes on the 4th place

    Nayanthara to Rashmika Mandanna-7 top South Indian actresses RBA EAI

    Nayanthara to Rashmika Mandanna-7 top South Indian actresses

    Cake to Ice cream 7 irresistible coffee-infused desserts gcw eai

    Cake to Ice cream: 7 irresistible coffee-infused desserts

    Alia Bhatt to Priyanka Chopra-7 beautiful Bollywood actresses RBA EAI

    Alia Bhatt to Priyanka Chopra-7 beautiful Bollywood actresses

    All 6650 villages in Jammu and Kashmir now open defecation-free

    All 6650 villages in Jammu and Kashmir now open defecation-free

    Recent Videos

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple (VIDEO)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Podcast PODCAST with Prof Ashok M Raichur and Dr Jaya Prakash

    Science Talk Podcast: Discover the future of cancer care

    Video Icon
    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE India-Canada issue must be resolved soon, says Nobel Peace Laureate Mohamed ElBaradei - WATCH snt

    EXCLUSIVE: India-Canada issue must be resolved soon, says Nobel Peace Laureate Mohamed ElBaradei - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Drunk operator seen busy on phone before EMU train climbed onto platform WATCH AJR

    'Drunk' operator seen busy on phone before EMU train climbed onto platform | WATCH

    Video Icon