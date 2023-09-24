Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan's new promo hints at contestants (WATCH)

JioCinema has released a powerful new Bigg Boss 17 commercial. Salman Khan hints at contestants and drama in the 17th season of the reality programme.

Following the popularity of Bigg Boss OTT 2, the reality show will return to television with Bigg Boss 17. The 17th season of the reality programme, hosted by Salman Khan, will premiere on October 15. JioCinema just released a new commercial that teased the Bigg Boss 17 theme.

In the trailer, Salman Khan appears as a bald guy from Tiger 3 tinkering with a bomb. The actor says in Hindi, "Arey ye bhi koi bomb hai. Isse bhi explosive sadasya aayenge." He goes on to cut the wrong wide, leading to an explosion. He then says, "Aag se khilayenge, dhamaka karayenge, dil dimaag aur dum ka hoga ye game but ye game nahi hoga sabke liye same to same."

Sharing the promo, JioCinema wrote, "Dhamakedaar hogi yeh nayi shuruvat, naye andaaz mein swagat hoga poore dum ke saath! Aa raha hai #BiggBoss17, 15 Oct raat 9 PM se, 24 hours LIVE Streaming Free only on #JioCinema."

Bigg Boss viewers began guessing about the confirmed participants competing this year soon after the new trailer was released. One user wrote, "We want Abhishek and Jiya in BB17." Another user wrote, "DUM =ELVISH YADAV DIL= MANISHA RANI DIMAG = FUKRA INSAN." Yet another user wrote, "We want abhiya then we will watch.. bring abhishek and jiya for bb 17."

Every year, Bigg Boss generates a lot of hype before it airs. According to speculations, Bigg Boss 17 will feature a theme of couples vs. singles. While fans are calling for Abhishek Malhan and Jiya Shankar to appear on the reality programme, Ankita Lokandhe is expected to appear alongside her husband Vicky Jain. Neil Bhatt, a TV celebrity, is also making news and is speculated to appear on the reality programme with his wife Aishwarya Sharma.