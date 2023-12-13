Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' star Andre Braugher passes away at 61

    Andre Braugher was popularly known for his role of Captain Raymond Holt in 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' and Detective Frank Pembleton in 'Homicide: Life on the Street', has passed away on Monday following a brief illness.

    'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' star Andre Braugher passes away at 61 RKK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Dec 13, 2023, 8:49 AM IST

    Andre Braugher, who played Captain Raymond Holt in 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' and Detective Frank Pembleton in 'Homicide: Life on the Street', has passed away at the age of 61. His publicist revealed that the actor died on Monday following a brief illness.

    Best performances

    Braugher rose to prominence in the NBC show 'Homicide: Life on the Street', which aired from 1992 to 1998, and was instantly recognizable for his deep voice. In 1998, he received an Emmy nomination for his depiction of the stubborn, egotistical Detective Frank Pembleton.

    But it was his portrayal of the deadpan Raymond Holt in the hit comedy 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine', in which he co-starred with Andy Samberg for eight seasons, that made him famous. He earned two Critics' Choice Awards for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series and was nominated for four Emmys for his portrayal of Holt, the precinct's no-nonsense, Black and homosexual chief.

    Directional debut

    Braugher made his directing debut with one vignette of the 'Showtime trilogy Love Songs', in which he also starred, and he starred in the 'TNT telefilm Passing Glory' (1999) for director Steve James (Hoop Dreams).

    Also Read: Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui takes over yesterday's episode as makers organise special stand-up show

    Recent film outings

    Braugher was recently seen donning the role of Dean Baquet, the New York Times executive editor, in 'She Said', a drama about the New York Times' coverage of the Harvey Weinstein crisis. He also appeared in the final season of 'The Good Fight' as the dynamic lawyer Ri'Chard Lane, with Christine Baranski and Audra McDonald.

    Braugher is survived by his wife, Homicide actress Ami Brabson, their three kids Michael, Isaiah, and John Wesley, as well as his brother Charles and mother Sally.

    Last Updated Dec 13, 2023, 8:49 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui takes over yesterday's episode as makers organise special stand-up show RKK

    Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui takes over yesterday's episode as makers organise special stand-up show

    Shah Rukh Khan wishes Rajinikanth on his 73rd birthday, 'just one of many Rajini fans' RKK

    Shah Rukh Khan wishes Rajinikanth on his 73rd birthday, 'just one of many Rajini fans'

    Sukesh Chandrasekhar to propose his 'sherni' Jacqueline Fernandez again for life; misses having wine with her ATG

    Sukesh Chandrasekhar to propose his 'sherni' Jacqueline Fernandez again for life; misses having wine with her

    Thalaivar 170' title teaser OUT: Rajnikanth, Amitabh Bachchan- starrer named 'Vettaiyan' - Watch SHG

    'Thalaivar 170' title teaser OUT: Rajnikanth, Amitabh Bachchan- starrer named 'Vettaiyan' - Watch

    Maharashtra Government initiates SIT probe into Disha Salian's death; Aaditya Thackeray denies conspiracy ATG

    Maharashtra Government initiates SIT probe into Disha Salian's death; Aaditya Thackeray denies conspiracy

    Recent Stories

    India to buy another 70000 US-made Sig Sauer assault rifles worth Rs 800 crore

    India to buy another 70000 US-made Sig Sauer assault rifles worth Rs 800 crore

    Mahadev betting case: App owner Ravi Uppal detained in Dubai; check details AJR

    Mahadev betting case: App owner Ravi Uppal detained in Dubai; check details

    Kerala: Rush at Sabarimala eases after 5 days rkn

    Kerala: Rush at Sabarimala eases after 5 days

    Kerala news live 13 december 2023 major highlights developments anr

    Kerala News LIVE: Kerala Governor to send report to Centre on SFI protest against him

    Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui takes over yesterday's episode as makers organise special stand-up show RKK

    Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui takes over yesterday's episode as makers organise special stand-up show

    Recent Videos

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370

    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    'Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title ATG

    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title

    Video Icon