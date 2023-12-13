'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' star Andre Braugher passes away at 61

Andre Braugher was popularly known for his role of Captain Raymond Holt in 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' and Detective Frank Pembleton in 'Homicide: Life on the Street', has passed away on Monday following a brief illness.

Andre Braugher, who played Captain Raymond Holt in 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' and Detective Frank Pembleton in 'Homicide: Life on the Street', has passed away at the age of 61. His publicist revealed that the actor died on Monday following a brief illness.

Best performances

Braugher rose to prominence in the NBC show 'Homicide: Life on the Street', which aired from 1992 to 1998, and was instantly recognizable for his deep voice. In 1998, he received an Emmy nomination for his depiction of the stubborn, egotistical Detective Frank Pembleton.

But it was his portrayal of the deadpan Raymond Holt in the hit comedy 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine', in which he co-starred with Andy Samberg for eight seasons, that made him famous. He earned two Critics' Choice Awards for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series and was nominated for four Emmys for his portrayal of Holt, the precinct's no-nonsense, Black and homosexual chief.

Directional debut

Braugher made his directing debut with one vignette of the 'Showtime trilogy Love Songs', in which he also starred, and he starred in the 'TNT telefilm Passing Glory' (1999) for director Steve James (Hoop Dreams).

Recent film outings

Braugher was recently seen donning the role of Dean Baquet, the New York Times executive editor, in 'She Said', a drama about the New York Times' coverage of the Harvey Weinstein crisis. He also appeared in the final season of 'The Good Fight' as the dynamic lawyer Ri'Chard Lane, with Christine Baranski and Audra McDonald.

Braugher is survived by his wife, Homicide actress Ami Brabson, their three kids Michael, Isaiah, and John Wesley, as well as his brother Charles and mother Sally.