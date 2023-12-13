Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui takes over yesterday's episode as makers organise special stand-up show

    The housemates are given two choices, either purchase luxury rations worth Rs 5000 or attend Munawar Faruqui's stand-up show, and it appears that the comic has persuaded everyone to watch him live. Only Aishwarya, Aoora, and Anurag chose luxury items. 

    Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui takes over yesterday's episode as makers organise special stand-up show RKK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Dec 13, 2023, 8:07 AM IST

    Bigg Boss 17 has the viewers on the edge of their seats right now, with each day bringing more drama and emotional upheaval. The previous episode was rather dismal, with multiple conflicts taking place, but yesterday's episode promises to be quite the contrary. Yesterday's episode was all about having fun when contestant Munawar Faruqui, who is a well-known stand-up comedian, appeared doing what he does best. Bigg Boss had organised a special stand-up show for the housemates where Munawar was seen roasting them.

    The housemates are given two choices, either purchase luxury rations worth Rs 5000 or attend Munawar's concert, and it appears that the comic has persuaded everyone to watch him live. Only Aishwarya, Aoora, and Anurag chose luxury items. 

    The stand-up

    Mannara Chopra begins by introducing the show and then Munawar takes over. He stars by questioning Vicky Jain about whether he keeps his phone on ringtone or vibration. He response by saying 'ringtone', to which Munawar says then why do you keep asking your wife Ankita to change her tune? He takes a dig at all the contestants in the room and all the housemates take the roast very sportingly. 

    Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan wishes Rajinikanth on his 73rd birthday, 'just one of many Rajini fans'

    The video

    Bigg Boss 17

    After the elimination of Sana Raees, the house is now down to 14 contestants: Anurag Dobhal, Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, Mannara Chopra, Abhishek Kumar, Isha Malviya, Arun Mashettey, Firoza Khan,  Rinku Dhawan, Samarth Jurel, and new wild card Aoora.

    Last Updated Dec 13, 2023, 8:07 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Shah Rukh Khan wishes Rajinikanth on his 73rd birthday, 'just one of many Rajini fans' RKK

    Shah Rukh Khan wishes Rajinikanth on his 73rd birthday, 'just one of many Rajini fans'

    Sukesh Chandrasekhar to propose his 'sherni' Jacqueline Fernandez again for life; misses having wine with her ATG

    Sukesh Chandrasekhar to propose his 'sherni' Jacqueline Fernandez again for life; misses having wine with her

    Thalaivar 170' title teaser OUT: Rajnikanth, Amitabh Bachchan- starrer named 'Vettaiyan' - Watch SHG

    'Thalaivar 170' title teaser OUT: Rajnikanth, Amitabh Bachchan- starrer named 'Vettaiyan' - Watch

    Maharashtra Government initiates SIT probe into Disha Salian's death; Aaditya Thackeray denies conspiracy ATG

    Maharashtra Government initiates SIT probe into Disha Salian's death; Aaditya Thackeray denies conspiracy

    Siddhant Chaturvedi's got this with his first paycheck to surprise his younger brother; Read more ATG

    Siddhant Chaturvedi's got this with his first paycheck to surprise his younger brother; Read more

    Recent Stories

    Shah Rukh Khan wishes Rajinikanth on his 73rd birthday, 'just one of many Rajini fans' RKK

    Shah Rukh Khan wishes Rajinikanth on his 73rd birthday, 'just one of many Rajini fans'

    Winter wellness: 7 simple steps to tame morning anxiety SHG

    Winter wellness: 7 simple steps to tame morning anxiety

    7 health benefits of consuming pomegranate in winters RKK EAI

    7 health benefits of consuming pomegranate in winters

    Throat Cancer: Understanding the ailment and treatment options RBA

    Throat Cancer: Understanding the ailment and treatment options

    cricket South Africa vs India 2nd T20I: Rinku Singh's six shatters window of the media center box (WATCH) osf

    South Africa vs India 2nd T20I: Rinku Singh's six shatters window of the media center box (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370

    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    'Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title ATG

    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title

    Video Icon