    'Brahmayukam 2' in making? Director Rahul Sadasivan spills beans

    Mammootty's portrayal in 'Bhramayugam' captivated audiences and this made the director Rahul Sadasivan consider the possibility of a sequel. 

    First Published Feb 21, 2024, 5:11 PM IST

    In the realm of cinema, discussions about sequels often spark excitement and speculation. Director Rahul Sadasivan, the man behind the Malayalam blockbuster 'Bhramayugam', recently addressed the question of whether a sequel is on the horizon. With Mammootty donning a striking new persona embellished with rustic charm, the film has become a treat for Malayalam cinephiles.

    Sadasivan's response

    Sadasivan's response to queries about the potential sequel was intriguing. He expressed openness to the idea, hinting at the existence of a script for 'Bhramayugam 2.' This revelation comes as a pleasant surprise to fans who have been eagerly awaiting news of further adventures in this cinematic universe.

    'Bhramayugam' 

    The first installment of 'Bhramayugam' witnessed Mammootty's transformative performance, garnering widespread acclaim and box office success. Alongside him, actors Arjun Ashokan and Siddharth played pivotal roles, contributing to the film's overarching narrative.
    Reports suggest that 'Bhramayugam' has amassed over 70 crores worldwide, setting new records in the global box office arena. It is rumored to have crossed the coveted 50 crore mark domestically, a testament to its widespread popularity.

    Set against a backdrop of intrigue and suspense, 'Bhramayugam' has struck a chord with audiences across demographics. Whether it's the rustic charm of Mammootty's character or the film's gripping storyline, it has left an indelible mark on the hearts of viewers.

    As discussions surrounding the sequel gain momentum, all eyes are on Mammootty's next move. With speculations rife about the film's release on SonyLIV, anticipation continues to build among cinephiles. While an official announcement is yet to be made, the prospect of 'Bhramayugam 2' has undoubtedly set tongues wagging in the world of Malayalam cinema. In conclusion, the potential sequel to 'Bhramayugam' holds immense promise, fueled by the success of its predecessor and the creative vision of the director.

    Last Updated Feb 21, 2024, 5:11 PM IST
