'Angaaron' song out: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna's cute chemistry in 'Pushpa 2' song wins hearts [WATCH]

The makers of the film 'Pushpa 2' took to social media to reveal the film's second song titled 'Angaaron'.

'Pushpa 2' starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna is one of this year's most-awaited flicks and fans have been eagerly awaiting its release. The makers took to social media to reveal the film's second song today. The song, titled 'Angaaron' shows Rashmika and All Arjun's cute and adorable relationship.

The song

About 'Angaaron'

Devi Sri Prasad composed the music, which was sung by Shreya Ghoshal and based on lyrics written by Raqueeb Alam. Rashmika expressed gratitude on Instagram for being a part of the song. The song begins by glorifying Allu Arjun's rise from a simple man to a well-known goon. The bold lyrics depict his character and others. The song's bouncy tune will undoubtedly lead the music charts for many days to come.

About 'Pushpa 2'

Sukumar directs the film, and the last stages of production are presently underway. In addition to Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna plays a key role. Triptii Dimri will play an important role in 'Pushpa 2: The Rule'. Sanjay Dutt is also expected to make a special appearance in the film. The film will hit theatres on August 15, 2024.

