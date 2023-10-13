Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Aarya 3' trailer: Sushmita Sen-starrer promises a riveting saga of love, loyalty, revenge

    The much-awaited series 'Aarya 3' will be available on Disney+Hotstar from November 03, 2023.

    After two successful seasons of the crime-thriller drama series 'Aarya',  Sushmita Sen is back with another. The actress shared the exciting trailer for the forthcoming season on Instagram, and it takes the gritty world of Aarya Sareen (Sushmita Sen) up a notch with high-octane action and drama. After watching the trailer the audience has one question in mind- Will Aarya survive in a world of family relationships, a deadly business, retribution from the past, and newfound enemies? 

    'Aarya 3' release date

    Along with the trailer she also revealed the show's release date. The much-awaited series will be available on Disney+Hotstar from November 03, 2023.

    The trailer

    Sharing the trailer, the Miss Universe 1994 pageant wrote, "Shuruaat majboori se zaroor hui thi, lekin khatam meri manzoori se hogi.#HotstarSpecials #Aarya Season 3, streaming from 3rd Nov only on @disneyplushotstar."

    About 'Aarya 3'

    The show is created and co-directed by ace director Ram Madhvani and co-produced by Amita Madhavni, Ram Madhvani, Ram Madhvani Films, and Endemol Shine India. Along with Sushmita, the web series features a talented ensemble cast that includes Sikandar Kher, Indraneil Sengupta, Ila Arun Vikas Kumar, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Shweta Pasricha, Maya Sarao, Viren Vazirani, Pratyaksh Panwar, Vishwajeet Pradhan, Aarushi Bajaj, Bhupendra Jadawat and amongst others. 

    So, are you ready to witness Sushmita Sen as an angry tigress? She has sharpened her claws and is ready to strike and will go to any extent to protect her family. 

