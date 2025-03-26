Kolkata Metro to introduce 20 new modern rakes in April: Which routes will benefit?

Read Full Gallery

From the north to the south of the city, including the greater Kolkata area, is now part of the Kolkata Metro network. Great news! A new feather is being added to the Kolkata Metro's map.

Now, there's great news. A new feather is being added to the Kolkata Metro's map. Very soon, 20 more rakes are going to be added to the 36-rake metro fleet.

According to a metro source, two new rakes are expected to arrive in Kolkata by April. The remaining 18 are likely to be brought to Kolkata towards the very end of the year.

Senior officials of Kolkata Metro Rail have stated that there are 36 rakes currently. It is known that 4 rakes are operated on the Orange Line route from Kavi Subhash to Ruby.

On the other hand, 4 rakes are used for the Joka to Majerhat, i.e., Purple Line. Now the question is, which route will these additional rakes be used on?

According to several sources, Kolkata Metro is likely considering running the new rakes. At the same time, they also want to complete the construction of the metro projects.

Currently, the metro's expansion across the city is 60 kilometers. The authorities have stated that the construction of the metro projects must be completed.

Once this work is completed, the metro route will also increase significantly. It is heard that two metro rakes may arrive in Kolkata in early or mid-April. A source from Kolkata Metro has stated that after bringing 20 rakes this year.

Latest Videos