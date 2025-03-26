Sonu Nigam to Guru Randhawa: 6 singers who were attacked on stage

Entertainment
During a live show at Delhi Technological University, the crowd threw stones and bottles at Sonu Nigam
Guru Randhawa was attacked during a concert in Canada. He even had to get four stitches because of it
In Bhopal, a man misbehaved with Monali Thakur, which made her very angry
Singer Kailash Kher was attacked during a music concert. However, the attackers were arrested during this time
Punjabi singer Parmesh Verma's name is also included in this list
Singer Shaan was attacked during a live concert in Guwahati
Punjabi singer Karan Aujla was attacked during a live show
Will Salman Khan's Sikander break 'Jawan', 'Pushpa 2' records? Read on
Kareena Kapoor revealed, ''I wanted to date this politician''
Kalki koechlin reveals producer's bizzare comment on her looks
Why Prakash Raj was BANNED 6 times in Telugu Cinema – Here’s the truth