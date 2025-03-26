Entertainment

Sonu Nigam to Guru Randhawa: 6 singers who were attacked on stage

Sonu Nigam

During a live show at Delhi Technological University, the crowd threw stones and bottles at Sonu Nigam

Guru Randhawa

Guru Randhawa was attacked during a concert in Canada. He even had to get four stitches because of it

Monali Thakur

In Bhopal, a man misbehaved with Monali Thakur, which made her very angry

Kailash Kher

Singer Kailash Kher was attacked during a music concert. However, the attackers were arrested during this time

Parmesh Verma

Punjabi singer Parmesh Verma's name is also included in this list

Shaan

Singer Shaan was attacked during a live concert in Guwahati

Karan Aujla

Punjabi singer Karan Aujla was attacked during a live show

