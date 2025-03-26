Brain Teasers: Only the truly intelligent can answer these 7 questions

Career
Here are 7 fun IQ questions. By answering them, you can check your ability to solve reasoning, math puzzles, and blood relation questions. The answers are given at the end.
I am something that appears smaller the more it grows. What am I?
A) Shadow
B) Candle
C) Time
D) Tree
Make a meaningful word from the letters given below:
R, A, B, I, N
A) RABIN
B) BRAIN
C) NABRI
D) RABNI
A clock is showing 3:15. What will be the angle between the two hands?
A) 0°
B) 7.5°
C) 15°
D) 30°
Pointing to a picture, a man said, "His father is the only son of my father." How is the person in the picture related to the man?
A) Son
B) Nephew
C) Grandson
D) Brother
Ram walks 10 meters towards the north, then turns left and walks 5 meters, then turns left and walks 10 meters. In which direction is he now?
A) North
B) South
C) East
D) West
If 5 + 3 = 28, 6 + 2 = 48, 7 + 4 = 77, then 8 + 5 = ?
A) 96
B) 85
C) 104
D) 112
If COW is written as 23-15-3, then how will DOG be written?
A) 4-15-7
B) 7-15-4
C) 23-7-4
D) 15-4-7
1 answer: B) Candle
2 answer: B) BRAIN
3 answer: B) 7.5°
4 answer: A) Son
5 answer: C) East
6 answer: A) 96
7 answer: A) 4-15-7
