Prayagraj shocker: Family of five, including 2-yr-old found dead at home

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and seven teams have been formed to look into the gruesome crime.

Sending shockwaves throughout the district, five members of a family, including a two-year-old child, were found dead inside their house in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj district. While the bodies of Ram Kumar Yadav (55), his wife Kusum Devi (52), daughter Manisha (25), daughter-in-law Savita (27) and granddaughter Minakshi (2) were found in the house.

Another granddaughter Sakshi (5) has survived, police said. Yadav's son Sunil (30), who was not at home at the time of the incident, is assisting in the investigation, officials added.

Senior police officer Ajay Kumar quoted by NDTV said injury marks on the bodies suggest that all five were hit on the head. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and seven teams have been formed to look into the gruesome crime, the officer added.

Dog squads and forensic experts also reached the spot to collect clues that can lead to the killers, police said.

District magistrate Sanjay Kumar Khatri, who rushed to the spot after the crime, said local residents had raised an alarm after they spotted a fire in Yadav’s home.

“Police were initially informed that a fire had broken out. As police and fire-fighting teams reached, bodies of Yadav and the others were found in the house. The bodies of the little girl and her mother were near the room where the fire had broken out. Yadav and his wife, who was still breathing, were on a charpoy. Then their daughter’s body was found,” he told the media. “No angle of enmity has come to the fore so far,” the district magistrate said.

The incident comes just a week after another horrifying crime in the district. On April 16, five members of a family, including a five-year-old child, were found dead inside their locked house in Khagalpur village of Prayagraj. While the body of 42-year-old Rahul Tiwari was found hanging from a noose, the bodies of his wife Preethi (38) and daughters aged 12, seven and five were found on a blood-soaked bed with their throats slit.