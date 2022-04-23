Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Prayagraj shocker: Family of five, including 2-yr-old found dead at home

    The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and seven teams have been formed to look into the gruesome crime.
     

    Prayagraj shocker: Family of five, including 2-yr-old found dead at home-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Prayagraj, First Published Apr 23, 2022, 4:08 PM IST

    Sending shockwaves throughout the district, five members of a family, including a two-year-old child, were found dead inside their house in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj district. While the bodies of Ram Kumar Yadav (55), his wife Kusum Devi (52), daughter Manisha (25), daughter-in-law Savita (27) and granddaughter Minakshi (2) were found in the house.

    Another granddaughter Sakshi (5) has survived, police said. Yadav's son Sunil (30), who was not at home at the time of the incident, is assisting in the investigation, officials added.

    Senior police officer Ajay Kumar quoted by NDTV said injury marks on the bodies suggest that all five were hit on the head. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and seven teams have been formed to look into the gruesome crime, the officer added.

    Dog squads and forensic experts also reached the spot to collect clues that can lead to the killers, police said.

    District magistrate Sanjay Kumar Khatri, who rushed to the spot after the crime, said local residents had raised an alarm after they spotted a fire in Yadav’s home.

    “Police were initially informed that a fire had broken out. As police and fire-fighting teams reached, bodies of Yadav and the others were found in the house. The bodies of the little girl and her mother were near the room where the fire had broken out. Yadav and his wife, who was still breathing, were on a charpoy. Then their daughter’s body was found,” he told the media. “No angle of enmity has come to the fore so far,” the district magistrate said.

    The incident comes just a week after another horrifying crime in the district. On April 16, five members of a family, including a five-year-old child, were found dead inside their locked house in Khagalpur village of Prayagraj. While the body of 42-year-old Rahul Tiwari was found hanging from a noose, the bodies of his wife Preethi (38) and daughters aged 12, seven and five were found on a blood-soaked bed with their throats slit.

    Last Updated Apr 23, 2022, 4:08 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka 2 Dalit youths tortured, bludgeoned to death in Tumakuru; probe initiated-dnm

    Karnataka: 2 Dalit youths tortured, bludgeoned to death in Tumakuru; probe initiated

    Karnataka Trivial fight over mobile addiction turns tragic as man kills wife-dnm

    Tragic end to trivial fight over mobile addiction as man strangulates wife to death in Karnataka's Mysuru

    Andhra Pradesh: 13-year-old girl forced into prostitution, gangraped by 80 men for 8 months; all arrested-dnm

    Andhra Pradesh: 13-year-old girl forced into prostitution, gangraped by 80 men for 8 months; all arrested

    Bengaluru Porn-addict man assumes wife acted in porn movie, kills her in front of kids-dnm

    Bengaluru: Porn-addict man assumes wife acted in porn movie, kills her in front of kids

    Bengaluru Four Delhi swimmers arrested for gang-rape of nurse in Bengaluru-dnm

    Bengaluru: Four Delhi swimmers arrested for gang-rape of nurse in Bengaluru

    Recent Stories

    PSPCL Lineman Recruitment 2022: Apply for 1690 vacancies, details here-dnm

    PSPCL Lineman Recruitment 2022: Apply for 1690 vacancies, details here

    ipl 2022 10 ravishing photos that prove gujarat titans Hardik Pandya wife Natasha Stankovic loves black and white outfits snt

    10 ravishing photos that prove Hardik Pandya's wife Natasha loves black and white outfits

    Do you have summer tan? Here are easy skin care tips for this season RBA

    Do you have summer tan? Here are easy skin care tips for this season

    English Premier League, EPL 2021-22, Gameweek 34 Predictions: Arsenal-Manchester United, Chelsea-West Ham, liverpool, leicetser, tottenham hotspur-ayh

    EPL 2021-22, Gameweek 34 Predictions: Arsenal-Man United, Chelsea-West Ham to headline

    Who was John Paul? Malayalam movie legendary screenwriter passes away at 72 RBA

    Who was John Paul? Malayalam movie legendary screenwriter passes away at 72

    Recent Videos

    Watch Here is how a solar eclipse on Mars looks like

    Watch: Here's how a solar eclipse on Mars looks like

    Video Icon
    UP DyCM Brajesh Pathak makes surprise inspection at health centre, finds doctors on leave

    UP DyCM makes surprise inspection at health centre, finds doctors on leave

    Video Icon
    BJP leader CT Ravi justifies bulldozer action: 'Terrorists fed biryani are now facing bulldozer'-ycb

    BJP leader CT Ravi justifies bulldozer action: 'Terrorists fed biryani are now facing bulldozer'

    Video Icon
    Khaas dost should get closer: Boris Johnson sums up India-UK relations

    'Khaas dost' should get closer: Boris Johnson sums up India-UK relations

    Video Icon
    Will not allow extremist groups in UK to threaten India: Boris Johnson

    Will not allow extremist groups in UK to threaten India: Boris Johnson

    Video Icon