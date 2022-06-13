Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Yuzvendra Chahal reveals he can never get over MS Dhoni's unassuming nature

    MS Dhoni has inspired many modern-day young Indian cricketers. Yuzvendra Chahal happens to be one of them, while he is yet to get over Dhoni's unassuming nature.

    Yuzvendra Chahal reveals he can never get over MS Dhoni unassuming nature-ayh
    Mumbai, First Published Jun 13, 2022, 3:07 PM IST

    Regarding legendary former Indian skipper MS Dhoni, he has been an inspiration for millions of young cricketers across the country. Among the contemporary young Indian cricketers, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal happens to be one such cricketer who has long idolised Dhoni and made his debut under him. He has revealed that upon meeting Dhoni, he was bowled over by his unassuming nature. It was in June 2016 when he made his debut under him and earned his One-Day International (ODI) cap from him during the tour of Zimbabwe, before making his T20I debut under him as well, against England.

    Speaking on the YouTube show, Breakfast with Champions, Chahal recalled, "I received my ODI cap from the legendary MS Dhoni. I was with him for the first time. He is a legend. I could not even talk when I was in front of him for the first time. He talks very politely, which will make you wonder if he is the same Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the legend."

    "When I met him for the first time during the tour of Zimbabwe, I called him Mahi sir. Sometime later, he called me up and conveyed, 'Call me whatever you want: Mahi, Dhoni, Mahendra Singh Dhoni or Bhai... but not sir," added Chahal, reports IANS.

    Since his debut, Chahal has transformed himself into one of the most reliable spinners for Team India in the limited-overs circuit and the Indian Premier League (IPL). He played for Rajasthan Royals (RR) in IPL 2022, bagging 27 wickets in 17 matches at an economy of 7.75, including a four-for and a fifer, while his best figures are 5/40. He is featuring for India in the ongoing five-match Twenty20 International (T20I) series against South Africa, where he has struggled to impact, bagging 1/75 in a couple of matches at a lousy economy of 12.16.

