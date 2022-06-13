Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs SA 2022: Zaheer Khan points out issues Rahul Dravid needs to address with Team India

    First Published Jun 13, 2022, 10:44 AM IST

    India is 0-2 down in the five T20I series vs South Africa after losing the second T20I by four wickets. Meanwhile, Zaheer Khan feels Rahul Dravid must address some issues with the side.

    Image credit: PTI

    It has been an unstable outing for Team India in the five-match Twenty20 International series so far. India is trailing 0-2, having lost the opening two T20Is, while on Sunday, it lost the second T20I by four wickets at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack. As a result, the visitors are firmly in the driver's seat, while the hosts risk losing the series in the next game. The Men in Blue are fielding an A-team, with most of its senior players being rested for the upcoming tour of England. In the meantime, former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan feels that there are some flaws with the side, which head coach Rahul Dravid needs to address.

    Image credit: Mumbai Indians

    Talking to Cricbuzz, Zaheer quoted, "When the partnership was building [between Heinrich Klaasen and Temba Bavuma], you could feel that the drive in the India team was going down. It was evident on the field. Those are the things Rahul Dravid and Co. need to address and do it quickly because there is only a day in between [before the 3rd game]. They need to regroup, have some tough conversations, and identify what it will take for them to fight for 40 overs."

    ALSO READ: IND vs SA 2022, Cuttack T20I - Twitter dispirited as Klaasen downs India 0-2

    Image credit: PTI

    "Even in the first match, you thought India was in the driver's seat. Today [on Sunday] again, they had the ideal start with the ball. Bhuvneshwar Kumar was outstanding, but they have not been able to close out games. Some concerns for India going forward in the series and a lot of pressure," concluded Zaheer.

    Image credit: PTI

    Match summary
    Winning the toss, SA invited India to bat, as the latter managed to post a modest total of 148/6, with Shreyas Iyer being the top scorer of 40, aided by Ishan Kishan and Dinesh Karthik, while pacer Anrich Nortje was economical. In reply, the former got the job done by four wickets, thanks to Klaasen's fine knock of 81, aided by skipper Bavuma. In contrast, seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar did well regarding wickets and the economy.
    Brief scores: IND 148/6 (Kishan- 34, Iyer- 40, Karthik- 30*; Nortje- 2/36) lost to SA 149/6 in 18.2 overs (Bavuma- 35, Klaasen- 81; Bhuvneshwar- 4/13) by four wickets.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IND vs SA 2022, Cuttack T20I: Twitter dispirited as Heinrich Klaasen downs India 0-2 against South Africa-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022, Cuttack T20I: Twitter dispirited as Klaasen downs India 0-2

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022, Cuttack T20I: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, preview, prediction, probable, where to watch live streaming and more-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022, Cuttack T20I: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, preview, prediction and more

    ENG vs NZ, Trent Bridge Test: Fans applaud Daryl Mitchell's 2nd consecutive century krn

    ENG vs NZ, Trent Bridge Test: Fans applaud Daryl Mitchell's 2nd consecutive century

    IND vs SA 2022, India vs South Africa, Delhi T20I: Rassie van der Dussen-David Miller's magical stand routs India by 7 wickets; netizens shocked-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022, Delhi T20I: Van der Dussen-Miller's magical stand routs India by 7 wickets; netizens shocked

    IND vs SA 2022, Delhi T20I: Ishan Kishan 48-ball 76 steers India past 200 against South Africa, social media cheers-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022, Delhi T20I: Ishan Kishan's 48-ball 76 steers India past 200, social media cheers

    Recent Stories

    HBSE result 2022 Haryana Board to announce Class 10 Class 12 results soon Details here gcw

    HBSE result 2022: Haryana Board to announce Class 10, Class 12 results soon; Details here

    Modi government is shaken: Congress take on Rahul Gandhi's ED appearance - adt

    'Modi government is shaken': Congress take on Rahul Gandhi's ED appearance

    Shraddha Kapoor brother Siddhanth Kapoor detained by police in drugs case drb

    Shraddha Kapoor's brother Siddhanth Kapoor detained by police in drugs case

    Kuwait begins process to deport expats who protested over remarks against Prophet

    Kuwait begins process to deport expats who protested over remarks against Prophet

    Disha Patani birthday fitness regime of the actor drb

    Want a hot body like Disha Patani? Here’s her fitness routine

    Recent Videos

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet chief minister CM Bhupendrabhai Patel-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

    Video Icon
    Sudden heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; offer relief from heat

    Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; Jama Masjid suffers damage

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: RR Rajasthan Royals have got a lot of improvement to do in all areas - Kumar Sangakkara-krn

    IPL 2022: 'RR has got a lot of improvement to do in all areas' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Win the ICC World Cup for India no matter what - Hardik Pandya on future plans-krn

    IPL 2022: 'Win the World Cup for India no matter what' - Hardik Pandya on future plans

    Video Icon