    Yuzvendra Chahal credits Chess for teaching him patience in Cricket

    Having represented India in the World Youth Chess Championship, Indian leg-spinner, Yuzvendra Chahal believes that his involvement in competitive chess has equipped him with valuable skills to overcome challenges in his cricketing career.

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jun 26, 2023, 7:00 PM IST

    Yuzvendra Chahal, the leg-spinner from India, attributes his ability to remain patient in cricket to his experience in the game of chess. Having represented India in the World Youth Chess Championship, Chahal believes that his involvement in competitive chess has equipped him with valuable skills to tackle challenges in his cricketing career.

    "Chess and cricket are similar, but in cricket, you can show your aggression, but in chess, you can't. It is all about how calm you are in chess.

    "For example, if I am bowling, I can say something to the batter, but in chess, you must stay calm and focused. And it will eventually help you in your life as well," the Indian cricketer said on the sidelines of the Global Chess League here.

    Chahal expressed his surprise at representing the Indian cricket team after leaving his chess career behind. He emphasised the significance of the Global Chess League as a significant boost for the sport.

    "In India, we always follow cricket, but the Global Chess League is the IPL of chess. This is the first edition of this tournament, so a comparison with the IPL isn't fair. But it is a great initiative as people will learn more about chess and the league.

    "And the new format of mixed teams is a fantastic thing too. I am waiting for about 10-15 years, and then you will see new players coming through, and people will talk about the Global Chess League. I will be very happy when it comes to that stage."

    Chahal recently took on a new role as the ambassador for SG Alpine Warriors in the ongoing Global Chess League, further emphasising his passion for the strategic board game. Drawing parallels between chess and cricket, Chahal recognizes the importance of patience and strategic thinking in both disciplines.
    "In the Indian team, there is no one who can beat me (laughs). Sometimes I play with R Ashwin, and then there is Shanker Basu, our trainer with whom I used to play. We used to play quite a bit during the flights and when we were travelling."

    Chahal, who manages to find moments for online chess games every now and then, shared, "I often play chess during our journeys before matches as it helps me stay calm. Particularly during flights, I enjoy playing chess."

    "Chess is growing now, and it has been two decades since I connected with the sport like this, and this (chess) is my first love," he signed off.

    Last Updated Jun 26, 2023, 7:00 PM IST
