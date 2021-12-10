  • Facebook
    Yash Dhull to lead India in ACC U-19 Asia Cup 2021

    India is preparing to participate in the ACC U-19 Asia Cup 2021 in the UAE this month. Meanwhile, Yash Dhull will be leading the Indian side.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Dec 10, 2021, 11:58 AM IST
    The Indian team is gearing up to participate in the 2021 ACC U-19 Asia Cup. The tournament will occur in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from December 23. Ahead of the same, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the squad to compete in the event.

    As per ANI, the All-India Junior Selection Committee has chosen a 20-member India U-19 squad. Yash Dhull will lead the side. Besides the Asia Cup, the squad, along with five other members, will also undergo a preparatory camp for the ICC U-19 World Cup, to be played in the West Indies from January 14.

    ALSO READ: Should Rohit Sharma have replaced Virat Kohli as ODI captain earlier? Here's what the cricketing world thinks

    The camp will be held at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. VVS Laxman, appointed as the new chief following Rahul Dravid's promotion as the Team India head coach, will oversee the camp. Meanwhile, the squad for the U-19 WC will be announced later, seemingly after the Asia Cup, as the selectors would analyse the side's performance during the competition.

    India squad for U-19 Asia Cup: Haroor Singh Pannu, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ansh Gosai, SK Rasheed, Yash Dhull (c), Anneshwar Gautam, Siddharth Yadav, Kaushal Tambe, Nishant Sindhu, Dinnesh Bana (wk), Aaradhya Yadav (wk), Rajangad Bawa, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Garv Sangwan, Ravi Kumar, Rishith Reddy, Manav Parakh, Amrit Raj Upadhyay, Vicky Ostwal, Vasu Vats (subject to fitness).

    ALSO READ: India vs South Africa 2021-22 - BCCI announces Test squad; Rohit Sharma to lead in ODIs

    Reserve players for the preparatory camp: Ayush Singh Thakur, Uday Saharan, Shashwat Dangwal, Dhanush Gowda, PM Singh Rathore.

    Last Updated Dec 10, 2021, 11:58 AM IST
