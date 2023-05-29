Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WTC Final: Josh Hazlewood in Australia's 15-member squad for clash against India

    The inclusion of Josh Hazlewood, a veteran of 59 Tests and 222 wickets, means the selectors no longer need to bring in all-rounders Michael Neser or Sean Abbott into the squad as cover.

    WTC Final: Josh Hazlewood in Australia's 15-member squad for clash against India snt
    Author
    PTI News
    First Published May 29, 2023, 11:55 AM IST

    Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood has been included in the 15-member squad for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against India beginning at The Oval on June 7.

    The 32-year-old had flown back home from the Indian Premier League before his side Royal Challangers Bangalore's must-win game against Gujarat Titans due to a side soreness. He has, however, been included in the squad alongside fellow pacers, Test skipper Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Scott Boland.

    Also read: WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Is Virat Kohli the key to success for India against Australia? Michael Hussey remarks

    The inclusion of Hazlewood, a veteran of 59 Tests and 222 wickets, means the selectors no longer need to bring in all-rounders Michael Neser or Sean Abbott into the squad as cover.

    Both Neser and Abbott are playing country cricket and Australian chief coach Andrew McDonald had said recently they could be drafted into the squad if anyone in the touring party got injured.

    Hazlewood, though, has struggled with injuries of late. He joined the RCB camp late as he was recovering from an Achilles injury. He has played just four Tests since December 2021 due to a side strain.

    Hazlewood played just three IPL games this season, bowling nine overs and taking a best of 3/76 before returning home.

    Also read: WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Here's how much prize money the winner is all set to earn

    Squad for WTC final: Australia: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, David Warner.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated May 29, 2023, 11:56 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Asia Cup 2023: Will BCCI accept PCB's hybrid venue model?-ayh

    Asia Cup 2023: Will BCCI accept PCB's hybrid venue model?

    ICC World Test Championship WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Is Virat Kohli the key to success for India against Australia? Michael Hussey remarks-ayh

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Is Virat Kohli the key to success for India against Australia? Michael Hussey remarks

    ICC World Cup 2023 schedule and venues to be announced during ICC World Test Championship Final - Reports-ayh

    ICC World Cup 2023 schedule and venues to be announced during ICC World Test Championship Final - Reports

    IPL 2023: CSK better prepared for final compared to past, says coach Stephen Fleming snt

    IPL 2023: CSK better prepared for final compared to past, says coach Stephen Fleming

    IPL 2023: Is immature bowling line-up the reason for MI Mumbai Indians downfall? Head coach Mark Boucher critiques-ayh

    IPL 2023: Is below-par bowling line-up the reason for MI's downfall? Head coach Mark Boucher critiques

    Recent Stories

    WhatsApp may soon introduce Settings interface with three new shortcuts Report gcw

    WhatsApp may soon introduce Settings interface with three new shortcuts: Report

    ICC World Cup 2023: ICC chairman Greg Barclay to meet PCB boss Najam Sethi in Lahore over impasse-ayh

    ICC World Cup 2023: ICC chairman Greg Barclay to meet PCB boss Najam Sethi in Lahore over impasse

    Manipur tense ahead of Amit Shah's visit; CM claims militants using M-16 and AK-47 assault rifles

    Manipur tense ahead of Amit Shah's visit; CM claims militants using M-16 and AK-47 assault rifles

    Delhi HC dismisses PIL challenging RBI, SBI for allowing Rs 2,000 note exchange without ID proof AJR

    Delhi HC dismisses PIL challenging RBI, SBI for allowing Rs 2,000 note exchange without ID proof

    Swatantrya Veer Savarkar: Randeep Hooda lost staggering 26kg for role in his directorial debut ADC

    Swatantrya Veer Savarkar: Randeep Hooda lost staggering 26kg for role in his directorial debut

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon