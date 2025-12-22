Aakash Chopra reveals his bold CSK playing 12 for IPL 2026, teasing surprises in overseas picks.

Former India opener Aakash Chopra has unveiled his Chennai Super Kings (CSK) playing 12 for the 2026 Indian Premier League season, just a week after the auction. His selection raised eyebrows as he included only two overseas players, Noor Ahmad and Dewald Brevis, in the lineup.

Chopra’s team begins with captain Ruturaj Gaikwad and youngster Ayush Mhatre as the opening pair. At No.3, he placed Sanju Samson, CSK’s major off‑season signing acquired through trade. The middle order features wicketkeeper Kartik Sharma, who cost the franchise ₹14.20 crore, followed by Brevis and Shivam Dube.

Prashant Veer, the left‑arm spinning all‑rounder and another high‑profile addition, was slotted at No.7. Former captain MS Dhoni, still part of the squad, came in at No.8. Chopra completed his XI with Noor Ahmad and Rahul Chahar as the spin duo, alongside left‑arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed. Chahar was CSK’s third‑highest buy of the auction at ₹5.20 crore, behind Sharma and Veer. Right‑arm pacer Anshul Kamboj was named as the Impact Substitute.

Aakash Chopra’s CSK Playing 12 For IPL 2026

Ruturaj Gaikwad

Ayush Mhatre

Sanju Samson

Kartik Sharma

Dewald Brevis

Shivam Dube

Prashant Veer

MS Dhoni

Noor Ahmad

Rahul Chahar

Khaleel Ahmed

Impact Sub: Anshul Kamboj

The lineup reflects a blend of youth and experience, with Dhoni’s presence adding leadership depth despite his reduced role. Chopra’s choice to limit overseas players highlights confidence in domestic talent, particularly the uncapped names who commanded significant auction prices.

CSK, one of the most consistent franchises in IPL history, enters the 2026 season under pressure. The five‑time champions have qualified for the playoffs in 14 of 18 seasons but have faltered in recent years. They missed the playoffs in four of the last six campaigns, though the other two ended in title wins.

The franchise endured back‑to‑back playoff misses in 2024 and 2025, marking the first time in their history they failed consecutively. The 2025 season was especially disappointing, as CSK finished at the bottom of the table for the first time.

With a moderately revamped squad, the team will aim to avoid an unwanted hat‑trick of playoff non‑qualification. Ruturaj Gaikwad continues as captain for a third straight season, despite his first two stints ending in league‑stage exits.