Odisha train accident: Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer and other sport stars express shock over tragic incident

At least 238 people were killed and around 900 were injured in a horrific three-train collision in Odisha's Balasore, the country's deadliest rail accident in more than 20 years. The shocking crash involved the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express, and a goods train.

One train crashed with another so violently during the collision that carriages were launched into the air and twisted before crashing off the tracks. Another carriage's passenger portion had been crushed after being completely thrown onto its roof.

Following the tragic incident, the cricket fraternity, other Indian sporting icons and clubs took to Twitter to express their shock and also offered their thoughts and prayers to the victims.

"Saddened to hear about the tragic train accident in Odisha. My thoughts and prayers go out to the families who lost their loved ones and wishing a speedy recovery to the injured," wrote veteran Indian batter Virat Kohli, who is in London gearing up for the WTC Final against Australia.

Another Indian batting star Shreyas Iyer, who is recovering from a back surgery, said, "Shocking visuals from Odisha. Praying for those affected by the tragic train accident."

Here's a look at some of the other reactions from the cricket fraternity over the shocking Odisha train accident:

Huge cranes and bulldozers were rushed to the crash site to raise a coach which has been buried by the impact of another wagon falling on it, as rescue workers wielded gas torches and electric cutters to pull out survivors and the dead from the mangled steel of three trains that derailed one on top of another in a horrific sequence.

Officials in Bhubaneswar said 200 ambulances, 50 buses and 45 mobile health units were working at the accident site, besides 1,200 personnel. The bodies were being taken to the hospitals in all kinds of vehicles, including tractors.

The train crash, the fourth deadliest in India according to available records, happened near the Bahanaga Baazar station in Balasore district, about 250 km south of Kolkata and 170 km north of Bhubaneswar, around 7 pm on Friday, prompting the Railway Ministry to order a probe.

The inquiry into the train accident will be led by A M Chowdhary, Commissioner Railway Safety, South East Circle, the Indian Railways said in a statement. The Commissioner Railway Safety comes under the Ministry of Civil Aviation. While it is not clear what caused the crash, reports indicate a possible signalling failure.