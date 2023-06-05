WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Got lot of insights from MS Dhoni on wicket-keeping, reveals KS Bharat

If KS Bharat gets a nod over Ishan Kishan in the WTC Final between India and Australia, the wicketkeeper explains how MS Dhoni's tips could help him at The Oval.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the former captain of India, gave wicketkeeper KS Bharat "lots of insights" regarding keeping in England during the recently finished IPL, according to KS Bharat, who is likely to be the first-choice glovesman for the World Test Championship final against Australia.

Bharat mentioned how Dhoni's insightful advice could be helpful to him if he receives approval from the team management to play in the important game at The Oval starting on Wednesday.

"Recently during the IPL, I had a word with Mahendra," Bharat told ICC on Monday.

"He (talked about) his experiences keeping in England as well as what would work the best for any wicket-keeper. It was a very good conversation and there were a lot of insights from that," added Bharat.

Applauding Dhoni's situational awareness, Bharat noted, "It's the awareness -- the best example is MS Dhoni, the awareness he has in keeping is outstanding."

The 29-year-old Gujarat Titans star also believed that doing the "thankless job" required a lot of "intent" and extreme devotion.

"You need intent and passion to be a keeper, because keeping is a thankless job," Bharat noted.

While the debate continues on who between Bharat and Ishan Kishan should be in the Playing XI for the WTC final against Australia, the former is the frontrunner given his experience of playing four Tests.

Rishabh Pant, India's preferred wicketkeeper, is recovering from a terrible car accident, while KL Rahul, who is serving as Pant's backup, is recovering from surgery on his right thigh. Bharat, who is in the team, noted that keeping presents "challenges" that must be accepted.

"You keep 90 overs in a Test day and you have to be concentrating ball by ball, so you have to accept the challenges and embrace it and be really passionate about contributing to the team," added Bharat.

One major selection conundrum that the Rohit Sharma-led India is dealing with ahead of the battle for Test dominance is Bharat's spot in the side. Only four tests have been played by him, all at home against Australia in the recent Border Gavaskar series.

Although he has done a great job behind the stumps, his performance with the bat has been poor; his highest score in six innings was 44.

Bharat's home resume of 90 first-class matches, nevertheless, might tip the scales in his favour.

On the other hand, Kishan has made 48 first-class appearances but has yet to play in a Test match. The youthful wicketkeeper, who made an ODI double-century against Bangladesh in Chattogram late last year, has greater batting success than Bharat.

Additionally, in IPL 2023, Kishan scored 454 runs for the Mumbai Indians. The left-handed batter also adds variation to a lineup that is dominated by right-handers normally.

