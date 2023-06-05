WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Cameron Green's success in India has helped Aussies' dugout, says teammates

Ahead of the WTC final between India and Australia, Pat Cummins and Co. believe Cameron Green's recent success in India has helped turnaround the dugout.

Cameron Green's tremendous potential to change the game has been widely acknowledged by his fellow Australian teammates. They believe that his impact within the team has taken on a new significance following his remarkable success in the Indian subcontinent over the past four months.

During his debut Test tour of India earlier this year, Green achieved a significant milestone by scoring his first Test century. In the fourth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Ahmedabad, he displayed an aggressive innings, smashing 114 runs off just 143 balls in March.

Green's exceptional performance continued in this year's IPL, where he represented the Mumbai Indians. He accumulated 452 runs from 16 innings at a strike rate exceeding 160. Cameron Gree also registered a century off just 47 balls, guiding the five-time champions to the playoffs.

Also Read: WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Will lack of game time affect the Australians? Pat Cummins responds

Speaking ahead of the World Test Championship Final against India, senior Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon highlighted the transformation in Green's presence within the team.

Lyon stated that Green's confidence has grown, and he has become more comfortable expressing himself and interacting with the team. He attributed this development to Green's experience in the IPL, where he had the opportunity to learn from renowned players like Rohit Sharma.

"His (Green) presence around the around the team has definitely changed after being a part of that IPL and after scoring that hundred in Ahmedabad," senior Australia off-spinner Nathan Lyon told cricket.com.au ahead of the World Test Championship Final against India.

"He's growing in confidence and being himself more, coming out of his shell a little bit more around the team.

"I think that just comes from being able to hang in there and play the IPL and be around the likes of (Mumbai and India Test captain) Rohit Sharma and these guys to learn off them," he added.

Also Read: WTC Final: India's Rohit Sharma reveals key to success on English tracks ahead of Australian challenge

Usman Khawaja, who batted alongside Green during their 208-run partnership for the fifth wicket in Ahmedabad, expressed how that innings had completely changed the young cricketer. Khawaja shared his personal experience of the elation he felt when scoring his own first century after multiple attempts, and he believed that Green would now experience a similar surge of success. Khawaja praised Green as a fantastic individual and expressed his desire for Green to achieve nothing but the best.

"I know what it's like it took me nine or 10 (goes) to get my first hundred over the span of like four years and I know what the feeling was to be able to achieve that," he said.

"After I got my first one, the floodgates just opened and it's always the case. You get the first one and the next few just happen because you've been there, you've done it. And I think as teammates, we all knew that.

"He's (Green) such a legend, he's such a nice guy. You only want the best for him, so I really enjoyed it," Khawaja added.

India will lock horns with Australia in the WTC Final at The Oval on Wednesday where all the drama will unfold.