Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WTC Final: Curious case of Wriddhiman Saha's omission for India vs Australia clash baffles many

    Days after former India coach and captain Anil Kumble said the selectors "missed a trick" by not selecting Wriddhiman Saha for the WTC Final, his fellow IPL commentator Deep Dasgupta echoed the same views and termed the stumper as one of the "best".

    WTC Final: Curious case of Wriddhiman Saha's omission for India vs Australia clash baffles many snt
    Author
    PTI News
    First Published May 30, 2023, 9:21 PM IST

    Sidelined wicketkeeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha, who had yet another successful IPL stint with consecutive IPL finalists Gujarat Titans, is back in discussion for his omission from the Indian squad for next week's World Test Championship Final.

    Days after former India coach and captain Anil Kumble said the selectors "missed a trick" by not selecting Saha for the WTC Final, his fellow IPL commentator Deep Dasgupta echoed the same views and termed the stumper as one of the "best".

    "He (Saha) is like evergreen man, he is like 38-39, still seems to be one of the best glovesman in the world," Dasgupta, a former India wicketkeeper turned commentator, told PTI Tuesday.

    Continuing his incredible record in the IPL Finals, Saha struck 54 off 39 balls to give GT a brisk start. Saha now has one century and one fifty from three IPL final appearances.

    IPL had paved the way for Ajinkya Rahane's Test comeback after more than a year, but it was not the case for Saha for reasons "other than performance", Dasgupta remarked.

    "Obviously batting wise, he has done his job for his team, something that has been asked him to, and he has does it really well."

    "This is what he always was, he always did. Another really good year. It has got nothing to do with his performance, there were other things," Dasgupta said referring to Saha's fallout with BCCI two years back that has led to his downfall.

    WTC Final: Curious case of Wriddhiman Saha's omission for India vs Australia clash baffles many snt

    Saha, who last played for India in November 2021 against New Zealand for his 40th Test appearance, had fallen out of favour after Rishabh Pant had become the automatic choice for the wicketkeeper's slot.

    The same was communicated to Saha by the team management who had said they wanted to groom a youngster as Pant's understudy. But since then, Saha was critical of then BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and also at the beginning, didn't have charitable things to say about head coach Rahul Dravid either.

    Things, however, have changed drastically after Pant's unfortunate accident at the start of the year that virtually ruled him out for the entire season, but Saha remained out of favour.

    Saha should have played Australia series: Dasgupta

    Continuing on the "sensitive issue", Dasgupta said it made sense when Pant was in the squad but post his unfortunate accident, selectors should have brought back Saha for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia, the last assignment in their WTC 2021-23 cycle.

    "You have to understand when you have Rishabh pant who is your number one choice keeper, you need a younger guy to be your understudy. You can't have 38-39 years old as an understudy. For somebody who has played so much of cricket and achieved so much, it's very difficult for someone like him (Saha) to be an understudy. I understand the whole situation at that point of time, but obviously the situation changed drastically with whatever has happened to Rishabh unfortunately. Because the situation has changed drastically, it would just make sense if he's still fit, which he is and the way he's performing, to get him there, to get him back. Obviously what was said and done, maybe could have been avoided...I was keen more on having him in the last Australia series and WTC because it is end of a cycle," Dasgupta added.

    Even as some of his teammates will be UK-bound for the next week's World Test Championship Final, it will be back to square one for Saha who struck two half centuries, and aggregated 371 runs in IPL 2023. India begin the next WTC Cycle with a tour to the West Indies and Dasgupta said that would give a perfect opportunity for the selectors to groom a youngster.

    WTC Final: Curious case of Wriddhiman Saha's omission for India vs Australia clash baffles many snt

    It's a team management's call: Anshuman Gaekwad

    Former India coach Anshuman Gaekwad feels it all boiled down to what the team management wanted for the marquee WTC Final against Australia slated at the Oval from June 7. The Rohit Sharma-led Team India has gone with KS Bharat as their first-choice wicketkeeper while picking Ishan Kishan as the replacement option after KL Rahul was ruled out.

    "They could have taken him for the WTC Final, but what's the point just to take him if he does not get an opportunity. It's about having a faith on the individual, so it's their call," Gaekwad said.

    Media to be blamed: Childhood coach

    While Saha remained inaccessible, his childhood coach Jayanta Bhowmik, who last spoke to his ward before the IPL summit clash, partly blamed the media for bringing disrepute to Saha.

    Claiming his omission "grossly unfair", the Siliguri-based Bhowmik said: "There are so many unanswered questions. His fitness is still among the top three Indians, his wicketkeeping is second to none, and he's a handy batter. Yet he does not get a chance. Referring to Saha's outburst in front of media, the coach said: "He's always known for his quiet demeanour, you only open your mouth when you're pushed to the limits and media played a part in this."

    "It's not going to be any other IPL T20 match. For a WTC Final, you need an extraordinary wicketkeeper, something Indian team will miss sorely," Bhowmick signed off.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated May 30, 2023, 9:21 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IPL 2023 gt vs csk You've done a miracle N Srinivasan's message to MS Dhoni after Chennai Super Kings 5th IPL victory snt

    'You've done a miracle': N Srinivasan's message to Dhoni after CSK's 5th IPL victory

    After career defining IPL 2023, is GT's Mohit Sharma 2.0 ready for national T20 comeback snt

    After career defining IPL 2023, is GT's Mohit Sharma 2.0 ready for national T20 comeback?

    Who is Shubman Gill 'superhero of cricket'? GT Gujarat Titans star gives inspiring answer after IPL 2023 success-ayh

    Who is Shubman Gill's 'superhero of cricket'? GT star gives inspiring answer after IPL 2023 success

    IPL 2023 Final, Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans: Stephen Fleming makes 'fairy tale' claim about CSK Ravindra Jadeja versus GT; here is what he said-ayh

    'Fairy tales exit': Coach Fleming lauds Jadeja's heroics after CSK win 5th IPL title

    IPL 2023 final gt vs csk we did it for MS Dhoni Ravindra Jadeja dedicates Chennai Super Kings 5th title to Thalaiva of cricket snt

    'We did it for MS Dhoni': Ravindra Jadeja dedicates CSK's 5th IPL title to 'Thalaiva' of cricket

    Recent Stories

    Kangana Ranaut says she is sole actress who gets paid at par with male actors in Bollywood ADC

    Kangana Ranaut says she is sole actress who gets paid at par with male actors in Bollywood

    Pooja Chopra SEXY photos: Actress looks delectable in sizzling pictures on Instagram ADC

    Pooja Chopra SEXY photos: Actress looks delectable in sizzling pictures on Instagram

    Sourav Ganguly biopic: Know who will play iconic role of 'dada' in movie ADC

    Sourav Ganguly biopic: Know who will play iconic role of 'dada' in movie

    Is Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet's rumoured relationship in 'not serious' zone? know details vma

    Is Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet's rumoured relationship in 'not serious' zone? know details

    Chhattisgarh govt slaps Rs 53,000 fine for official draining 41 lakh litres of water to retrieve mobile phone AJR

    Chhattisgarh govt slaps Rs 53,000 fine for official draining 41 lakh litres of water to retrieve mobile phone

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon