WTC Final: Beware of India's Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara - Ricky Ponting's message to Australia

The stage is set for the World Test Championship (WTC) final between India and Australia, and ahead of the clash at The Oval starting from June 7, legendary cricketer Ricky Ponting believes that the Australians need to be wary of the formidable Indian batting duo of Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara.

While Pujara, who has been playing a lot of County Cricket at Sussex, could provide his teammates helpful advice, Kohli is back to his best after scoring seven hundreds in all forms since the Asia Cup 2022 that can prove to be lethal for the Australian bowling unit.

“The Australian team will be talking about Virat, no doubt about it, and they’ll be talking about Pujara. They’re the two,” Ponting told ‘The ICC Review’.

Pujara enjoys taking on difficult tasks, and he has scored the most Test runs and hundreds against Australia. Furthermore, his involvement will be absolutely essential to India's prospects of winning the WTC. Notably, India will play in the WTC final for the second time in a row after losing the inaugural match to New Zealand at Lord's.

“Pujara has been a thorn in their side a lot in the past, and in Australia, and this wicket will potentially be a lot more like an Australian pitch. They know that they’ll have to get him early,” opined the former Australian captain.

Pujara has a tremendous Test record against Australia while batting at No. 3. In 24 Test matches, the right-hander amassed 2033 runs, including five hundreds. However, Kohli has been in excellent form, and the team management is optimistic that he will do well at the Oval as well.

“They also know that Virat over the last few weeks is probably just about back to his absolute best, albeit in T20 cricket. He told me that the feeling he’s getting right now is that he’s almost back to his best, and that’s an ominous warning for the Australians,” said Ponting.

In case you were wondering, Kohli led India to defeat New Zealand in the inaugural final in 2021. Shubman Gill, who is arriving after scoring 890 runs in the IPL 2023, including three tonnes, received praise from Ponting as well.

“He looks like a terrific young guy. He’s got that bit of attitude about him as well. He’s got a bit of swagger. He has some serious class. That sort of front-foot pull shot that he plays against the fast bowlers will be a shot that he’ll probably need against this Australian attack,” said Ponting.