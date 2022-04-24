Wriddhiman Saha threat case: Reports say BCCI may ban journalist Boria Majumdar for 2 years

Wriddhiman Saha had recently revealed that a journalist threatened him over a failed interview. Meanwhile, journalist Boria Majumdar is likely to be handed a two-year ban in connection with the case.

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha made a sensational revelation a couple of months back. He had shared a screenshot of his Whatsapp chat with a journalist who had seemingly threatened him over a failed interview. Reports suggest that the Board of Control will give renowned journalist Boria Majumdar a two-year ban for Cricket in India (BCCI).

According to The Indian Express, a BCCI official informed the publication that all state associations under the BCCI have been advised not to allow Majumdar inside the venues. While he will not be given accreditation for home matches, the BCCI will also be writing to the International Cricket Council (ICC) to get him delisted. Also, players will be instructed not to engage in conversations with him.

It all happened on February 19 when Saha had shared the post on Twitter, which he had captioned, “After all of my contributions to Indian cricket… this is what I face from a so-called ‘Respected’ journalist! This is where journalism has gone.” Meanwhile, the screenshot he shared read, “You did not call. Never again will I interview you. I don’t take insults kindly. And, I will remember this.”

As Saha received immense support from the Indian cricketing fraternity, former Team India head coach Ravi Shastri urged BCCI President Sourav Ganguly to step into the case. Meanwhile, the BCCI initiated a committee to probe the case, involving Rajeev Shukla (vice-president), Arun Dhumal (treasurer) and Prabhtej Bhatia (Apex Council member).

Later, Saha reportedly admitted to the committee that the journalist happened to be Majumdar and that he was being bullied for an interview. Meanwhile, the journalist later accused Saha of rigging with the screenshot and was also contemplating filing a defamation suit with the Indian wicketkeeper-batter.