    WPL 2023: Mithali Raj explains the main reason why Gujarat Giants hasn't been able to make an impact

    WPL 2023: Gujarat Giants is out of contention for the playoff. Meanwhile, Mithali Raj has explained why GG's season is arduous, as it is set to finish at the bottom of the lot.

    WPL 2023: Mithali Raj explains the main reason why Gujarat Giants has not been able to make an impact-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 21, 2023, 1:00 PM IST

    Losing key players at the start of the 2023 Women's Premier League (WPL) disturbed Gujarat Giants' (GG) team composition, and "shuffling the deck wasn't easy", team mentor Mithali Raj and head coach Rachel Haynes said after the side's elimination. Having suffered a calf injury on the opening day of the inaugural tournament, Australia opener and designated captain Beth Mooney missed the remainder of the WPL, dealing a big blow to her side's prospects. 

    Even as the others stepped up, GG missed a player of Mooney's calibre. "Honestly, we did put up a good team, but the results were not in our favour, and the season didn't go our way. We lost key players early on, and it dented our composition. But, despite this hiccup, the team stepped up and showed their grit and passion for winning," Mithali said in a press release issued by the Adani-owned franchise.

    ALSO READ: WPL 2023 - Delhi Capitals thrash Mumbai Indians by 9 wickets to jump to top of table

    GG was eliminated after losing their last match against UP Warriorz (UPW) on Monday. Haynes said about her debut stint as a head coach, "This was an exciting and enriching experience for me as head coach for such a wonderful team. We had tough moments, but the team performed riveting and showed a lot of character during every match. We all take many positives and key life lessons from this inaugural session."

    After posting a challenging total against UPW, the Giants were done in by Grace Harris's 41-ball 72, who propelled her team into the playoffs. Haynes added, "As we take a step back and take a moment to pause and reflect on the season, it does hurt to lose out on key players before the end of the first game, and shuffling the deck in terms of playing combinations was not an easy decision, but this allowed every player to showcase their potential and we are happy about it."

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Mar 21, 2023, 1:00 PM IST
